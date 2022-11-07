Donald Trump Jr. blames Tim Ryan for shooting gun in campaign ad: ‘fraud’





Just days before the midterm elections, Donald Trump Jr. mocked Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan for posting a campaign ad showing him shooting a handgun .

Ryan, who is currently a U.S. Congressman for Ohio’s 13th District, is set to face Republican author and venture capitalist JD Vance in one of the most closely watched midterm Senate races on Tuesday.

Although Ohio has turned to Republicans in recent election cycles, Ryan has managed to keep his GOP opponent in a tight race. He sought to appeal to voters who supported former President Donald Trump in 2020 by highlighting the times he stood up to the more liberal faction of the Democratic Party.

Ryan released a new campaign ad this week in which he shoots targets with a handgun — a trope more often seen in Republican advertising. At the end of the clip, he notes that his shooting skills are “not bad for a Democrat”.

In this image, Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee in the Ohio Senate race, speaks at a rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5. Ryan has been ridiculed by conservatives, including Donald Trump Jr., over a new gun campaign. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The video, which seeks to bolster its crossover appeal, was met with cold blood from some Republicans, including Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son and Vance supporter. Trump Jr. decried Ryan for being a “total fraud” in a Truth Social article about the ad.

“If Tim Ryan or any of his associates knew absolutely anything about the set, they wouldn’t have released this video,” he wrote in the Sunday morning post. “Totally embarrassing. Like everything else, Tim Ryan is a total impostor.”

The video was further ridiculed by other conservatives, who criticized his stance in firing the gun.

Tim, in all honesty, I invite you to come shoot with us and learn the basics of firearm fitness and safety.

Leaning back like this is dangerous and indicates that you are afraid of the gun.

You could trip and fall and lose control of the muzzle, which could lead to an accident.

— Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) November 5, 2022

“Tim, in all honesty, I would invite you to come shoot with us and learn the basics of firearm form and safety. Leaning back like that is dangerous and indicates you are afraid of the weapon. You could trip and fall and lose muzzle control which could lead to an accident,” former GOP congressional candidate Ross Schumann tweeted.

What the polls say about the Ohio Senate race

Just two days before the election, Vance built a narrow lead against Ryan as Democrats focused on more competitive races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania. FiveThiryEight’s recent polling aggregation shows Vance holding a 3.9% lead, significantly less than Trump’s 2020 win of 8.1 percentage points in Ohio.

A Nov. 1-3 Cygnal poll of 1,498 likely voters found Vance with a six-point lead. The poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.53 percentage points, found that 49% of respondents planned to vote for Vance, while 43% said they would vote for Ryan.

A Remington Research Group survey, conducted Nov. 1-2 of 1,125 likely voters, found Vance up five points, winning support from 48% of respondents to Ryan’s 43%. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Ohio was once considered one of the most competitive battleground states, with former President Barack Obama carrying the state in his 2008 and 2012 presidential elections. But in recent years, as voters Rust Belt flocked to Republicans, Ohio drifted away from Democrats.

In the gubernatorial race, incumbent GOP Governor Mike DeWine is expected to pick up an easy victory. But the state is also home to three highly competitive congressional races that could help determine congressional control.

Newsweek has reached out to Ryan’s campaign for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-jr-blasts-tim-ryan-shooting-gun-campaign-ad-fraud-1757293 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

