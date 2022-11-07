PM Modi to unveil Indian G20 Presidency logo, theme and website on November 8

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency on Monday via video conference, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

India will assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022. Guided by the Prime Minister’s vision, India’s foreign policy has evolved to assume leadership roles on the global stage, the PMO said.

The G20 Presidency provides a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance,” according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The logo, theme and website of our G20 Presidency will reflect India’s overall message and priorities to the world, the PMO said.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States, as well as Europe. Union.

The presidency of the G20 continues to rotate annually among member countries. The country holding the presidency, together with the former and the next holder of the presidency, forms the troika.

It would be the first time that the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, giving them a greater voice.

The G20 represents 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.

During its G20 Presidency, India will hold around 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in several locations across India. The G20 summit, to be held next year, will be one of India’s most prominent international gatherings.