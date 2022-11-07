Top news of the day: November 06, 2022

Today’s top news headlines and more.



Today’s top news headlines and more.



Results of the Assembly’s indirect votes | BJP wins 4 seats, RJD 1; TRS candidate leads to TelanganasMunugode

The BJP won four seats in Bihars Gopalganj, Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh, Haryanas Adampur and Dhamnagar in Odisha in the Assembly secondary polls. In Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) retained the Mokama Assembly seat, winning by over 16,000 votes. Maha Vikas Aghadis Rutuja Latke won the seat of Andheri (East) in Maharashtra. In Telanganas Munugode, the ruling TRS continued to increase their lead after several rounds of counting.

Gujarat Assembly Elections | PM Modi launches I made this Gujarat slogan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the forces that have engaged in spreading hatred and vilifying Gujarat will be ousted from the state in the next assembly elections. Addressing his first campaign rally in his home state after the election dates were announced, Mr Modi offered a new slogan in Gujarati – Aa Gujarat, mai bnavyu chhe (I did this Gujarat), and also made people sing several times. during his 25-minute speech.

Missing Arunachal climbers could be in China, families fear

Everest conqueror Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao, missing from an expedition to Arunachal Pradesh’s highest snow-capped mountain since August, may be in captivity in China, their family members fear. The All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU) broadcast similar apprehension as the 6,900-metre peak of Khyarii Satam in East Kameng district, which Mra attempted to climb for the fourth time, is almost on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and the Tibetan region of China. Family members of Mr Mra and Mr Dao, holding a dharna in the Itanagars state capital Indira Gandhi Park for the seventh day on Sunday, lamented the Arunachal Pradesh government’s indifference to demands for them bring back dead or alive.

Congress likely to move EC against PM Modi who allegedly pressured BJP rebels in Himachal Pradesh

Congress is likely to move India’s Election Commission against the BJP, citing an alleged clip in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly pressured a rebel BJP candidate to drop out of the race in upcoming polls of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The vote is scheduled for November 12. Congress Spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi at a press conference in Delhi accused Modi of abusing his power to influence the election results. In the video which has gone viral on social media platforms, Congress claims, Mr Modi is clearly heard talking to BJP rebel Kripal Parmar.

Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter Maharashtra on November 7

After traversing the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana for exactly two months, Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra on Monday evening at Madnur Naka to Deglur of Nanded district leaving Telangana of Kamareddy district. The Maharashtra Congress has made elaborate arrangements and a massive turnout of party cadres is expected to hail the yatra as it crosses the interstate border and reaches Madnur Naka.

Six years after demonetization, money with the public hits an all-time high of 30.88 lakh crore

At 30.88 lakh crore, the currency with the public is 71.84% higher than the level of the fortnight ended November 4, 2016. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to withdraw the 500 and 1,000 with the ultimate goal of reducing corruption and black money in the economy. According to the bi-monthly money supply data released by the RBI on Friday, the currency with the public rose to 30.88 lakh crore on October 21. Central bank data for Reserve Money had put the currency in circulation at 17.7 lakh crore on November 4. , 2016.

Russia becomes India’s top oil supplier in October

Russia became India’s top oil supplier in October, overtaking traditional sellers Saudi Arabia and Iraq, according to data from energy freight tracker Vortexa. Russia, which accounted for just 0.2% of all oil imported by India in the year ending March 31, 2022, supplied 9,35,556 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to the India in October, the highest level on record. It now accounts for 22% of India’s total crude imports, ahead of Iraq 20.5% and Saudi Arabia 16%.

COP27 | UN climate talks open in Egypt

Envoys from around the world gathered in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Nov. 6 for talks on tackling climate change amid a host of competing crises, including war in Ukraine, high inflation , food shortages and an energy crisis. Negotiators spent a frantic two days before the meeting discussing whether to formally consider the issue of loss and damage, or reparations, for vulnerable nations suffering from climate change. The issue, which has dogged the talks for years, was agreed upon just hours before the meeting officially opened.

Small airliner crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

Local authorities said 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam were rescued and taken to hospital after the plane crashed on approach to the Bukoba airport. Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline. We managed to rescue a number of people, said Kagera Province Police Commander William Mwampaghale.

Imran Khan’s long march will resume on November 8 from the same point where he was attacked

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced his party will resume the march to Islamabad from the same location where he was shot and wounded during a rally in Punjab province, days after surviving an attempted attack. assassination, for which he accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and two others. . Mr Khan, 70, was shot in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounted on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, where he was leading the march .

2015 to 2022 likely to be 8 hottest years on record, WMO report says

The global average temperature in 2022 is estimated to be 1.15 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average (1850-1900), likely making the eight years from 2015 the warmest on record, the World Meteorological Organization said on Sunday. in a report. The WMO Provisional State of the Global Climate 2022 report released at the UNFCCC’s 27th Conference of Parties on Sunday said the rate of sea level rise has doubled since 1993 and increased by almost 10mm. since January 2020 to reach a new record. This year.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Special Suryakumar Yadav helps India top group, England await semi-final

Suryakumar Yadav reaffirmed his status as a short-format magician with another magnificent effort as India thrashed Zimbabwe by 71 points in Melbourne on November 6, 2022 to secure a T20 World Cup semi-final with powerhouse England. Surya, who has matched the incomparable Virat Kohli blow for blow in this World Cup, broke an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls in India, imposing a total of 186 for 5. India finished top of group 2 and will play now his fourth T20 World Cup Semi-Final (after 2007, 2014, 2016) against Jos Buttlers England in Adelaide on November 10.