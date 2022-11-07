Biden and Trump will make their final calls on the eve of crucial US midterms | 2022 US Midterm Elections





An election year that unfolded amid economic turbulence, the elimination of federal abortion rights and widespread concerns about the future of democracy culminates in a final full day of campaigning in which leaders of both parties will issue urgent appeals to their supporters.

President Joe Biden is hosting a Monday night rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held gubernatorial seat. The appearance is in line with Bidens end-of-campaign strategy of largely sticking to Democratic strongholds rather than pushing into more competitive territory, where control of Congress can ultimately be decided.

Bidens predecessor Donald Trump will hold his final campaign rally in Ohio. As he plots another run for the White House, Ohio holds special significance for the former president as it was one of the first places he was able to prove his enduring power among Republican voters.

His endorsement of JD Vance was crucial in helping the author and venture capitalist and former Trump critic secure the GOP nomination for a Senate seat.

With more than 41 million ballots already cast, Monday’s focus will be on ensuring supporters meet early voting deadlines or plan to show up in person on Tuesday. The results will have a powerful effect on the final two years of Bidens’ presidency, shaping policy on everything from government spending to military support for Ukraine.

In the first national election since the violent January 6 insurgency, the final days of campaigning focused on fundamental questions about the nation’s political values.

Campaigning in New York for Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday, Biden said Republicans were prepared to tolerate last year’s mob attack on the U.S. Capitol and that after the recent assault on Paul Pelosi, the president’s husband of the Nancy Pelosi House, some members of this party have shed light. from her or were looking for excuses.

There has never been a time in my career when we have glorified violence based on political preference, the president said.

Meanwhile, at a Sunday night Trump rally in Miami, a reference to Nancy Pelosi sparked chants of Lock her up! a stark reminder of the deep political division of nations.

Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of Florida Senator Marco Rubio on Sunday in Miami [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]

Trump was campaigning for the re-election of Florida Sen. Marco Rubios, but was also focused on his own political future. After telling a crowd in Iowa last week that he was very, very, very likely to run for president again, he teased the possibility again on Sunday and encouraged his supporters to watch his rally in the ‘Ohio.

I’ll probably have to do it again, but stay tuned, Trump said, teasing Monday’s event. We have a big, big gathering. Stay tuned for tomorrow night.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for re-election against Democrat Charlie Crist and is widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger should he also enter the race for the White House, did not attend at the Miami event.

DeSantis held his own separate events on Sunday in other parts of the state where he stuck to the centerpieces of his re-election campaign, including opposing COVID-19 vaccination mandates. The governors’ counter-political programming avoided antagonizing Trump, meaning it didn’t deliver on the dueling events of 2024 that could be in his and Trump’s near future.

Trump said Sunday that Florida would re-elect Ron DeSantis as governor. But he was more aggressive at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, referring to the Florida governor as Ron DeSanctimonious.

It’s a rivalry that’s been simmering for more than a year as DeSantis has taken increasingly bold steps to boost his national profile and build a deep fundraising network even as Trump unarguably remains the most popular leader. party.

For National Democrats, meanwhile, the focus is on their tight control of the House and Senate, which could evaporate after Tuesday.

Voters may berate the party controlling the White House and Congress amid soaring inflation, concerns about crime and pessimism about the country’s direction. History suggests that the ruling party will suffer significant losses mid-term.

Biden has argued that the very democracy of nations is on the ballot, and the first lady traveled to Texas on Sunday to raise similar alarms. There’s so much at stake in this election, Jill Biden said in Houston. We must talk about justice and democracy.

On a trip to Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “These attacks on our democracy will not only directly impact the people of our country, but arguably around the world.

Trump has long claimed he lost the 2020 election solely because Democrats cheated and even started raising the possibility of voter fraud this year. Federal intelligence agencies warn of the possibility of political violence from far-right extremists.

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, said Democrats were inflation deniers, trying to hijack other sides by calling her party anti-democratic for rejecting the results of the free presidential election and fair of 2020 simply because Trump lost it.

If we win back the House and the Senate, it is the American people who are saying to Joe Biden, we want you to work on our behalf and we want you to work across the aisle to solve the problems that we are facing, McDaniel told CNN. .

