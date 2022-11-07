The first world summit of the Second Cold War

We refuse to be a pawn in a new cold war, says Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia. Jokowi, as he is known, speaks in an interview at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. It’s a surprisingly harsh message from a leader known for his conciliatory style.

Next week, the Indonesian president will host what looks like the first global summit of a second Cold War, with G20 leaders meeting in Bali. It will be the first G20 summit to take place since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. It is also the first since the rise in US-China tensions following the visit of Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, to Taiwan in August.

Widodo has been president of Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation, since 2014. But he presents a stark contrast to strongman leaders such as Xi Jinping or Vladimir Putin. Dressed simply in a white shirt, black pants and Indonesian-made sneakers, he says his main goal at the G20 is to encourage dialogue. Were very worried about the escalation of tensions between the great powers.

In trying to remain neutral in an emerging superpower conflict, Indonesia is reverting to an older tradition. He played a key role in founding the Non-Aligned Movement at the Bandung Conference in 1955 during the first Cold War. The underlying instinct of Indonesia and many other non-Western nations that will meet in Bali remains the same to navigate superpower tensions and avoid siding with one side or the other.

Many pre-summit discussions focused on Putin and Biden sitting in the same conference room. But Widodo says that, based on a conversation with Putin last week, he has a strong impression the Russian leader will not attend the Bali summit. There are rumors that Putin may choose to make a virtual appearance at the G20. But Widodo shrugs when the idea is put to him (and the Americans would no doubt try to keep Putin quiet).

For the United States, the biggest target is Xi, who is definitely coming to Bali. The current assumption is that the Chinese leader will hold a direct meeting with Biden. Some senior US officials see it as an opportunity to put a floor on the relationship. But it is also quite possible that a direct meeting will be acrimonious and unsuccessful.

Unlike other U.S.-China summits in recent decades, which have come after months of preparation, a Biden-Xi meeting in Bali would be called at the last minute, without carefully pre-packaged announcements to give the impression of progress. A top US politician compares it to US-Soviet summits of the first high-stakes meetings of the Cold War, which took place on neutral ground.

For Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries, the stakes are also very high. They have flourished greatly after decades of peace and prosperity in the region, supported by a stable security environment and strong economic growth in China. That formula still works for Indonesia, which is expected to grow well over 5% this year, which Widodo says will make its country the fastest growing economy in the G20.

The desire for continued geopolitical stability, which will allow economic growth, also colors Widodos’ attitude towards the war in Ukraine. As chairman of the G20, he visited Kyiv and Moscow. But, for Indonesians, the war in Ukraine is not the all-consuming concern that it is for Western leaders. Much of Widodos’ focus is on the second-order economic effects of war and the impact it has on rising global food prices. He describes the recent (now withdrawn) Russian threat to again halt grain exports through the Black Sea as very provocative.

Based on his recent conversations with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Widodo sees little immediate prospect for a peace settlement. Instead, Indonesia is pouring its diplomatic energy into trying to resolve a conflict in its own backyard, the Myanmar civil war, which has also claimed thousands of lives and transformed hundreds of thousands of refugees.

As a leader, Widodo bears some similarities to Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s recently re-elected president. Indonesian and Brazilian leaders come from humble origins and pride themselves on their relationships with ordinary people. Both want good relations with the United States, while maintaining an innate skepticism about American motives, based on their own country’s history.

Widodo performs a similar balancing act on China. He knows that Chinese trade and investment are essential to the development of the Indonesian economy. But he also knows that there are domestic critics, including Jusuf Kalla, his own former vice president, who say China has too much influence in Indonesia. Widodo dismisses this idea by pointing out the high number of jobs for Indonesians created by Chinese investments.

In geopolitical terms, Indonesia remains something of a sleeping giant. Despite the country’s size and geographic expanse (it spans four time zones), Widodo betrays no aspirations to become a superpower or even the regional hegemony of Southeast Asia. Rather, he prefers to emphasize his country’s commitment to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

In an era of strongman politics and aggressive great power nationalism, the modesty and multilateralism of Indonesia’s leaders is bringing a refreshing change. It would be nice if some of that spirit rubbed off on the other G20 leaders.

[email protected]