RNC chairman says committee can’t pay Trump’s legal bills if he announces 2024 race





Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told CNN on Sunday that the committee cannot pay former President Trump’s legal bills if he announces a 2024 White House bid.

Last year, the RNC’s executive committee confirmed it was paying certain legal fees related to politically motivated lawsuits against President Trump, and in recent months the committee has funded Trump’s defense against the investigations launched. by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. (D) and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D).

McDaniel told CNN’s Dana Bash that the committee ‘can’t pay an announced candidate’s legal fees’ after Bash asked if the RNC would stop paying Trump’s legal fees if he ran again. the White House.

“We cannot pay the legal fees of an advertised candidate. So these are bills that come from the trial of Letitia James that started when he was president,” McDaniel said. “It was voted by our executive committee for our past president, that this was a politically motivated investigation and that’s what it was.”

“But we cannot make in-kind contributions to any candidate at this time. This is the former president being attacked from all sides by lawsuits, and he has certainly raised more under the RNC than we have spent on these bills,” she added.

Trump is reportedly considering announcing another presidential bid right after the midterm elections. The RNC has publicly maintained that it will remain neutral in the 2024 GOP nominating contest.

The Trump Organization went to trial last week in a criminal tax evasion case originally launched by the no longer in office Vance, which alleges the former president’s company evaded taxes and garnered benefits for some of its top executives for 15 years.

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of Trump Organizations, pleaded guilty in August and agreed to testify as a star witness at the trial in exchange for a five-month sentence.

Trump also faces a civil lawsuit from James, who alleges the Trump Company falsely inflated and deflated asset values ​​for tax and insurance benefits.

Trump family members and many Republicans have denounced the investigation as a “witch hunt,” noting that Jamess mentions investigating Trump at campaign events.

Axios reported on Friday that Trump and his team are considering November 14 as a possible launch day for his 2024 campaign, and Trump has publicly suggested he will make an announcement very soon.

Student walkout set for Chicago schools’ response to alleged Nazi costume Furniture store owner wins $75m in World Series bets

When asked by Bash if Trump would announce soon, McDaniel said she didn’t know.

I don’t even know what I’m doing for Thanksgiving right now, let alone thinking about 2024, McDaniel said.

–Updated at 12:15 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/3721990-rnc-chair-says-committee-cant-pay-trumps-legal-bills-if-he-announces-2024-run/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos