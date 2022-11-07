Reinforced wolf warrior: Xi Jinping prepares a radical change in his foreign policy

Chinese regime leader Xi Jinping meets the media after the end of the 20th Communist Party Congress on 23 October (Reuters)

Reinforced. Emboldened. Authorized. Mao Zedong.

how does it feel Xi Jinping after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) would deposit all the power in him for another five years. He thus swept away the tradition of only two mandates which had been maintained since the founder of the current people of the republic of china he would leave his throne forever and begin the modernization of the country in the mid-1970s. The symbol of this decline occurred hours before the end of the party summit when he decided to humiliate and expel Hu Jintaohis predecessor.

Xi made clear – from this violent gesture broadcast live around the world – that an era of moderation and growth was over forever and its new stage was beginning: one with less economic success and a even more aggressive approach to international politics and regional expansionism.

The country ruled with an iron fist by Xi is preparing to intensify its famous diplomacy of Wolf Warriora name borrowed from a popular film saga whose plot is based on a hero of standardized values ​​who defends China alleged external threats. An ode to nationalism. The very linear message of the film – performed and directed by the mega star of local cinema Wu Jing– has been adopted by the regime’s foreign service and transmitted to all its ambassadors and delegates around the world in recent years.

The slogan of her ambassadors scattered around the world is clear and has worked perfectly with the Chancellor so far Wang Yi: return with virulence any criticism towards beijing -however brief and insignificant it is- and harasses every movement of Taiwan outside. The mission of the diplomatic representations is to leave no question unanswered, to prevent the Taiwanese representatives from carrying out their work freely – whether commercial or cultural – and to push to the extreme to obtain concessions for megaprojects for public companies.

Many officials in these countries receiving Chinese complaints – especially some with entrenched temptations in countries with lazy institutions, such as in Latin America oh to fear– They respond promptly to dissatisfaction and pressure from the regime’s diplomatic representations and comply with their requests through letters, telephone calls or visits.

However – and despite his great contributions and achievements to this type of foreign policy – it seems that the moment Wang as a diplomatic leader is coming to an end. Xi Jinping He no longer wants him as Chief Ambassador and seeks a more belligerent and hostile profile for his office. The 69-year-old awaits a long, cold and well-paid retirement embellished with an honorary post at the CCP. He will be invested with a certain institutional importance so that his declining ostracism will not be so unmotivating for the rest of the loyalists. But in time, his star will fade forever.

In the head of the boss beijing there is another person to replace him: Gang Qin. At 56 -13 years younger than his boss-, the current ambassador of China in the United States will be the man chosen by Xi replace Wang. This involves a bet on CCP by a much younger and combative figure for his foreign policy. Qing just got promoted Central Committeewhich places it one step away from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qin Gang is the Chinese Ambassador to the United States. He was in Washington a little over a year. Now Xi Jinping wants him as Wang Yi’s successor as head of the regime’s diplomacy (Photo: Xinhua)

QingContrary to Wangdoes not have its own line or story in the CCP. Absolutely responsive to Xi and he does not think for himself, but for his supreme leader. During his year in Washington demonstrated his loyalty to the extreme and was the most eloquent standard-bearer of the Wolf Warrior. To each criticism – whether it emanated from the State Department or from a legislator of little renown – he responded each time and immediately with aggression, without arguments that would refute the question raised and without considering diplomatic manners.

He himself promotes and highlights his campaign to replace his current boss without fear of being reprimanded. He published newspaper articles in which he was named as the natural successor to the chancellery, a decision that would be consummated within days.

Arrived in Washington in September 2021, Qing failed to make significant progress in relations between the two nations at times of extreme tension. On the contrary, I undermined any avenue of constructive dialogue. This data would be essential to understand what the true intentions of the Xi Jinping facing the future. A future that looks even bleaker for the world: a nation with an economy that is starting to crack and whose maximum leader has in mind only the obsession with a legacy that places him above Mao Zedong.

