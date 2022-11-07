‘Act now’ to end ‘abuse’ of power: Imran Khan writes to Pakistani President Arif Alvi days after his assassination attempt | world news





Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on President Arif Alvi to ‘act now’ and end the massive ‘abuse’ of citizens at the hands of ‘rogue elements’ in government. In a letter to the president on Sunday, Khan said that since the removal of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the country has been “faced with an ever-increasing scale of false allegations, harassment, arrests and detention”. torture’. Khan, 70, alleged that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had “repeatedly threatened him with death” and that he had been informed of an assassination plot “organized by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah” and a senior military official, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

“The plot was operationalized earlier this week during our long march, but Allah saved me and the assassination attempt failed,” he said.

Imran requested that as the Head of State of Pakistan and “also as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces” of the Constitution, President Alvi take note of the “following serious wrongdoings which undermine the national security of the Pakistan”.

He further asked Alvi, who is also from Khan’s PTI, to carry out an investigation to identify the culprits and “hold them accountable”.

The deposed prime minister reiterated that the country was witnessing “massive abuse of citizens at the hands of rogue elements within state organizations, including torture and kidnappings in custody”, which he said were “carried out in all impunity”.

“You hold the highest office in the state and I call on you to act now to end the abuse of power and violations of our laws and the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental rights of every citizen,” he said. -he adds.

During his long walk on Thursday, Khan nearly escaped an assassination attempt after being shot. He was shot in the right leg and underwent surgery. He was discharged from hospital on Sunday and transferred to a private residence in Lahore.

On Saturday, President Alvi and First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Cancer Research Center in Lahore to inquire about Khan’s health and then stayed with him for almost three hours.

The President and First Lady expressed their best wishes and prayed for his speedy recovery (Khan).

During the meeting, Alvi and Khan also exchanged views on the dire political and economic situation in the country.

