Anti-LGBTI+ rallies continue across Trkiye as Erdoan pushes for constitutional amendment

Photo: AA

An anti-LGBTI+ rally took place yesterday (November 6) in zmir, western Trkiye, in what was the fifth such event in different cities in the past two months.

Hundreds of people gathered in Konak Square, displaying signs with messages such as “We will not allow those who wage war against the family” and “the family is the foundation of our civilization”, the agency public Anadolu (AA) reported.

Rector of zmir Katip elebi University, Prof. Dr. Saffet Kse also spoke at the rally, saying the rally was against “international rallies that impose asexual people, familyless societies and relationships against nature”.

The first of the “Great Family Meetings” was held on September 18 in Istanbul. It was followed by rallies in the capital Ankara, Konya and Urfa last month. More than 150 NGOs have reportedly announced their support for the rallies.

“We have existed and will exist”

Later in the day, members of several LGBTI+ groups, political parties and NGOs gathered in Alsancak district in zmir, denouncing the anti-LGBTI+ rally.

The crowd chanted slogans such as “We have existed and we will exist” and “We do not remain silent, we are not afraid, we do not obey”.

Reading a statement, they said: “We know about this hateful politics, through which binary gender, heterosexist, misogynist and male power creates polarization of Nazi Germany, 90s Trikiye…and anti-LGBTI+ practices growing around the world.”

By targeting the LGBTI+ right to life, yesterday’s meeting violated the Constitution and international agreements, they said.

LGBTI+ family members also spoke at the protest. One said: “They call themselves strong families. They say that our children will damage the family institution… Are we weak? Of course not. We draw our strength from love… We will continue to support our children in all circumstances. They are neither wrong nor alone.

Erdoan’s proposed amendment

Meanwhile, President and Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoan, reiterated his intention to amend the Constitution with provisions aimed at “protecting the family”.

“A strong family creates a strong nation. A weak family weakens the nation,” he said yesterday at an event titled “On the road to Great Trkiye with women” in the southern town of Antep.

“With the last constitutional amendment that we are about to propose, we will have put a new barrier against threats against our family institution and human nature,” he remarked.

Although the president didn’t elaborate on the proposal they were preparing, he did mention it recently with anti-LGBTI+ remarks.

He first raised the idea in response to a bill from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) in early October to “guarantee the right of women to wear a headscarf in the audience”.

He instead suggested amending the Constitution to include both the issue of the headscarf and the “strengthening of the institution of the family”.

CLICK – AKP outbids opposition ‘headscarf bill’ to propose anti-LGBTI+ amendment to Constitution

The AKP and its allies do not have the required number of seats in parliament to amend the Constitution, but they can submit their proposal to a referendum.

Senior government officials in Trkiye have increasingly spoken out against LGBTI+ rights in recent years.

Trikiye has been the second worst country in ILGA Europe’s Rainbow Index for the past four years. (VK)