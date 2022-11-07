China unhappy with British ministers’ visit to Taiwan

China hit back at Britain’s Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands on Monday over his visit to Taiwan for talks with senior officials defying Beijing’s warnings not to have official contact with Taipei, saying the UK Uni was going back on its commitment to the one China policy.

The two-day visit, which began on Monday, has political significance as it is the first trip by a senior British official since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took office last month, amid reports that he might take a hard line against China.

The British minister’s visit to Taipei follows US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August tour of Taiwan, the first by a senior US leader in 25 years – prompting Beijing to resort to drills unprecedented large-scale military operations in the Taiwan Strait, which included the firing of missiles over the self-governing island.

China claims Taiwan as part of its mainland and its integration with the mainland is part of the avowed goal of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was elected leader of the ruling Communist Party of China for a record third term last month. .

As expected, Beijing reacted angrily to Hands’ visit, saying it violated the one-China principle to which London is a signatory.

“There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday at a press conference.

“China rejects any country having diplomatic relations or any official interaction with Taiwan,” he said.

The one-China principle is the political underpinning of the UK-China relationship, he said.

The UK should “respect China’s position and end official interactions with Taiwan and stop sending the wrong signals to independent forces in Taiwan,” Zhao said.

He also warned Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), led by Taiwanese President Tsai-Ing-wen.

“We also make it clear to the PDP authorities that any attempt to seek independence by seeking outside support is doomed to failure,” he said.

Sunak was expected to pursue a strong policy towards China, as he previously called it “one of Britain’s biggest long-term threats”, and vowed to crack down on Beijing.

Hands would co-host the first high-level in-person trade talks with Taipei since the pandemic, “to boost trade and future-proof our economy through collaboration on green trade and supply chains,” the South China Morning reported. Post, based in Hong Kong. .

First held in 1991, the UK-Taiwan trade talks in Taipei were held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.

The department said Hands would use the talks to tackle trade barriers and promote British expertise in areas such as offshore wind and hydrogen.

“Visiting Taiwan in person is a clear signal of the UK’s commitment to strengthening the UK-Taiwan trading relationship. Like the UK, Taiwan is a champion of free and fair trade supported by a strong trading system rules-based world,” he said.

Hands also said boosting trade with Taiwan was part of Britain’s post-Brexit tilt towards the Indo-Pacific.

Closer collaboration “would help us to future-proof our economy for decades to come,” he said.

“I first visited Taiwan 31 years ago in 1991 and it was fantastic to see the growth of this vibrant and dynamic economy. I am delighted to be the first trade minister here after the pandemic and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of trade talks,” the Post quoted him as saying.

During trade negotiations, Innovate UK will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Taipei Ministry of Economic Affairs, committing to increased collaboration on technology and innovation.

This includes a $5.6 million funding commitment through 2025 and support for UK businesses through a bespoke innovation program between the UK and Taiwan, the department said.

Hands was also scheduled to meet President Tsai.