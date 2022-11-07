Connect with us

Politics

China unhappy with British ministers’ visit to Taiwan

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By

 


China hit back at Britain’s Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands on Monday over his visit to Taiwan for talks with senior officials defying Beijing’s warnings not to have official contact with Taipei, saying the UK Uni was going back on its commitment to the one China policy.

The two-day visit, which began on Monday, has political significance as it is the first trip by a senior British official since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took office last month, amid reports that he might take a hard line against China.

The British minister’s visit to Taipei follows US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August tour of Taiwan, the first by a senior US leader in 25 years – prompting Beijing to resort to drills unprecedented large-scale military operations in the Taiwan Strait, which included the firing of missiles over the self-governing island.

China claims Taiwan as part of its mainland and its integration with the mainland is part of the avowed goal of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was elected leader of the ruling Communist Party of China for a record third term last month. .

As expected, Beijing reacted angrily to Hands’ visit, saying it violated the one-China principle to which London is a signatory.

“There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday at a press conference.

“China rejects any country having diplomatic relations or any official interaction with Taiwan,” he said.

The one-China principle is the political underpinning of the UK-China relationship, he said.

The UK should “respect China’s position and end official interactions with Taiwan and stop sending the wrong signals to independent forces in Taiwan,” Zhao said.

He also warned Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), led by Taiwanese President Tsai-Ing-wen.

“We also make it clear to the PDP authorities that any attempt to seek independence by seeking outside support is doomed to failure,” he said.

Sunak was expected to pursue a strong policy towards China, as he previously called it “one of Britain’s biggest long-term threats”, and vowed to crack down on Beijing.

Hands would co-host the first high-level in-person trade talks with Taipei since the pandemic, “to boost trade and future-proof our economy through collaboration on green trade and supply chains,” the South China Morning reported. Post, based in Hong Kong. .

First held in 1991, the UK-Taiwan trade talks in Taipei were held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.

The department said Hands would use the talks to tackle trade barriers and promote British expertise in areas such as offshore wind and hydrogen.

“Visiting Taiwan in person is a clear signal of the UK’s commitment to strengthening the UK-Taiwan trading relationship. Like the UK, Taiwan is a champion of free and fair trade supported by a strong trading system rules-based world,” he said.

Hands also said boosting trade with Taiwan was part of Britain’s post-Brexit tilt towards the Indo-Pacific.

Closer collaboration “would help us to future-proof our economy for decades to come,” he said.

“I first visited Taiwan 31 years ago in 1991 and it was fantastic to see the growth of this vibrant and dynamic economy. I am delighted to be the first trade minister here after the pandemic and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of trade talks,” the Post quoted him as saying.

During trade negotiations, Innovate UK will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Taipei Ministry of Economic Affairs, committing to increased collaboration on technology and innovation.

This includes a $5.6 million funding commitment through 2025 and support for UK businesses through a bespoke innovation program between the UK and Taiwan, the department said.

Hands was also scheduled to meet President Tsai.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/national/china-unhappy-over-uk-minister-s-taiwan-visit-news-235393

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]gcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: