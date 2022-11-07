Boris Johnson arrived at Cop27 on a no-frills flight





Boris Johnson was pictured using a no-frills airline to fly to Cop27. The former prime minister was spotted on a Pegasus Airlines flight to Egypt via Istanbul on Sunday. The annual UN climate summit, Cop27, has opened in Egypt, with more than 120 world leaders expected to attend the crucial event in Sharm el-Sheikh. Mr Johnson spoke on the sidelines of the summit on Monday, where he urged leaders not to falter on net zero. The reason I’m here is that the discussion about Ukraine has all kinds of negative effects, he said. This is not the time to get low on net zero, this is the time to double down. Mr Johnson insisted he wanted to play a supporting role to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but said he would act as custodian of the commitments made when he led Cop26 in Glasgow. Mr Sunak turned back late to attend the conference, having previously suggested he would be too busy dealing with domestic economic issues. PHOTO NEWS Former England father Boris Johnson came to Istanbul on the regular Pegasus flight. After Istanbul, Johnson will fly to Egypt to attend the climate summit. (Photo: Emel Akal) pic.twitter.com/ZDzuOZmP8A — freedom (@freedomweb) November 6, 2022 Mr Johnson said he was happy Mr Sunak was on top, telling his audience during a New York Times event: I am an infantryman, a spear bearer. I’m here in a purely supportive role and to remind the world of what we did in Glasgow. He said that the current government understands this and wants to move forward. The PM is there. I’m glad he’s here. He made a remarkable speech the other day, he’s absolutely on the right track, he said. The former prime minister said he was at the top to warn of the risk of some people becoming weak and wavering on net zero, we can’t have that. He warned that the fight against climate change had become one of the collateral victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with countries questioning the emissions reduction target at a time of soaring oil prices. energy. This year, the summit will focus on four areas of the climate crisis: mitigation, adaptation, finance and collaboration. Cop26, which took place in the Scottish city of Glasgow last year, resulted in the Glasgow Pact, which committed participants to reduce carbon emissions. Updated: 07 November 2022, 12:41

