Imran Khan Attack: Register FIR within 24 hours, Pak SC tells Punjab Police





The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the Inspector General of Punjab to register an FIR regarding the attack on Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan in Wazirabad within 24 hours. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that in case the same is not done within the given time, the Supreme Court will take notice suo motu.

PTI Fawad Chaudhry hailed the ruling and called it a first step towards justice.

Read also | Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: What Really Happened?

On Sunday, Khan had alleged that an FIR was not registered on the “attempted assassination” because authorities want him to first remove the name of an army general from the complaint. Khan is set to resume the march back to Islamabad from the same spot where he survived the attack on him, saying he would rather “death than live the life of a slave”.

The Punjab cabinet also took up the case on Friday, which was attended by IGP Faisal Shahkar among other senior government officials and the provincial justice minister.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi had also held several meetings with PTI leaders over the issue of naming the army general in the complaint and tried to convince them to remove his name.

Imran Khan, and 14 other people, were injured, while one person died, in the attack which occurred last Thursday in the province of Punjab while he was organizing a long march against the government. The attacker, Naveed Mohammad Basheer, was arrested, and two others were later detained for selling him the gun and bullets.

In a televised address, Khan said he knew something was going to happen in advance.

I had already learned that there was a plan in place to kill me somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat,” Khan said.

“Four people plotted to kill me. I made a video and named those people and hid it overseas,” he said.

His complaint names Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah and Major General Faisal Naseer, director general of the powerful interagency intelligence, among those responsible for the attack.

(With agency contributions)

