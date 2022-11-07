Latest economic, political and social analyzes of Indonesia – News





What is our October 2022 issue about? First of all, as usual, we present to you an update on the Indonesian economy. By carefully examining the main macroeconomic indicators of the country, we get a clear picture of the current state of the Indonesian economy. Of course, we also pay close attention to international developments as they have an impact on the Indonesian economy (eg US Federal Reserve monetary policy). Another interesting topic is oil. Indonesia is a net importer of oil as domestic oil production is in decline, while domestic oil consumption has steadily increased over the past two decades against a backdrop of strong economic and social development. This results in a costly import bill. Not only because global crude oil prices remained relatively high, but also because the rupee came under severe pressure (showing a marked depreciation against the US dollar). Since oil is bought in US dollars, it takes more rupees to buy a barrel of oil when the rupee weakens. Thus, Indonesia is burdened by two factors (high crude oil prices and the weakening of the rupiah). In general, investment in oil exploration and development increases in the context of high world crude oil prices. However, so far Indonesia has not been able to take advantage of it. This is also a topic we discuss in the report. Third, although still a long way off (2024), presidential and legislative elections in Indonesia are approaching. It will be a very interesting presidential election as incumbent President Joko Widodo will not be able to join the race as he will have completed his second (and final) term, which implies that Indonesia will welcome a new president. This could mean that the country will be led by someone who has a different vision than Widodo (which could have an impact on the investment and business environment). In the meantime, we have noticed that the media in Indonesia has increasingly started to focus on the 2024 elections. So this is a good opportunity for us to discuss who are potential candidates for the presidency and whether we already see the formation of coalitions. Fourth, we discuss the tourism industry in Indonesia. Traditionally, tourism has been a key foreign exchange earner for Southeast Asia’s largest economy. However, following the COVID-19 crisis, the Indonesian tourism industry has more or less collapsed. We are seeing a rebound, but it is coming from a very low base, so it may be years before tourism returns to normal levels. Other topics we discuss include inflation, trade, monetary policy and manufacturing activity. Thus, for those wishing to deepen their understanding of Indonesian economics, politics and social issues, our report is a valuable asset. To see a comprehensive overview of all the topics covered in our October 2022 report, you can click on the link below to view the table of contents. Take a peek inside the report here! The October 2022 report (an electronic report) can be ordered by emailing [email protected] or message +62.882.9875.1125 (including WhatsApp). Price of this report: 150,000 rupees

US$10,-

EUR €10,-

‹ Back to today’s headlines Discuss Please login or subscribe to comment on this column

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indonesia-investments.com/news/todays-headlines/new-report-out-indonesia-investments-releases-october-2022-edition/item9569 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos