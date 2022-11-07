BJP leaders hail SC quota order as victory for PM Modi’s social justice mission





NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the SAP quota, saying it was a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his “mission” to provide social justice to the country’s poor. The ruling party also slammed Congress spokesman and its SC-ST department head Udit Raj for his allegation following the verdict that the top court is ‘castist’, saying he revealed the “anti-poor” mentality of the opposition party. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman Gaurav Bhatia said it was a contempt of court which he added should bring charges against Raj. Congress, however, also welcomed the judgment. In an official statement, he claimed that the EWS reserve was the result of the process initiated by the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh in 2005-2006 with the appointment of the Sinho Commission which presented its report in July 2010. Parliament passed the Constitutional Amendment Bill, introduced by the BJP government, in 2019. BJP (Organization) General Secretary BL Santhosh welcomed the court order and tweeted, “Supreme Court upholds legality of EWS reservation for non-reserved sections. Another great merit for the vision of Gareeb Kalyan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A big boost in the direction of social justice.” Echoing this view, another BJP General Secretary, CT Ravi, said the verdict was another victory for Modi in his mission to provide social justice to the country’s poor. Reacting to the judgment, Raj had tweeted that there was no doubt that the Supreme Court was casteist. Regarding the increased quota for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), the Higher Court cited the 50% mark but backtracked on the matter. reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), he alleged. Bhatia called Raj’s remarks slanderous and asked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to clarify whether that was also his party’s position. While one can criticize and challenge the court order, but to say the court is casteist and has flip-flopped shows that Congress continues with its mentality of attacking institutions, Bhatia said, adding that Raj had previously targeted President Draupadi Murmu, the first tribal to hold the position, as well. The Supreme Court, by a majority of 3 to 2, upheld the validity of the 103rd Amendment to the Constitution providing for a 10% reservation for persons belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in education and government jobs. The Supreme Court declared that the EWS quota law does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution. …

