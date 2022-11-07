Imran Khan leaves hospital





In this file photo taken on November 4, 2022, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to media representatives at a hospital in Lahore. Photo: AFP

Imran Khan left hospital on Sunday, a senior aide said, three days after being shot in the legs in a failed assassination attempt.

The shooting – and Khan’s accusation that his successor Shehbaz Sharif was involved – has significantly raised the political temperature in a country in turmoil since his ousting in April.

Imran Khan said he welcomed Sharif’s decision to ask the Supreme Court to form a judicial commission into the attack on his long walk, but also said a free and fair investigation cannot take place because those he holds responsible control all the agencies, DAWN reports. .com.

Imran Khan announced that his long march to Islamabad would resume on Tuesday from the same point in Wazirabad where his container was attacked last Thursday.

“We have decided that our march will resume on Tuesday from the same point in Wazirabad where I and 11 other people were shot and where Moazzam was martyred,” Imran said. “I will address the march from Lahore, and our march, within the next 10 to 14 days, depending on the speed, will reach Rawalpindi.

Imran said that once the march reached Rawalpindi, he would join it and lead it himself.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Khan ‘has been released’ and a local TV channel showed him wearing a blue hospital gown as he left the Lahore clinic in a wheelchair .

Khan, 70, was injured by gunfire aimed at his open-top container truck as he led a political party convoy through thick crowds in the eastern town of Wazirabad on Thursday.

A man is in custody following the attack, which government officials said was the work of a lone gunman and “a very clear case of religious extremism”.

In a confession video apparently leaked by police to the media, the only suspect said he tried to kill Khan because his convoy interrupted the call to prayer, which summons Muslims to mosques.

Khan, however, insists two shooters were involved, and speaking to reporters at the hospital on Friday claimed that Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence officer were behind the plot.

The government and military dismissed these claims as lies and fabrications, and threatened to sue Khan for defamation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Home Ministry has asked the Punjab provincial government to set up a high-level joint investigation team to shed light on an assassination attempt on Imran Khan, reports The Telegraph online.

While Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the ruling party in Punjab province, the federal government is led by a coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The incident happened near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad city in Punjab as Khan led the long march to Islamabad demanding snap elections.

According to a statement released on Thursday evening, the Home Ministry wrote to the Punjab government about the matter. The statement called on the provincial government to include senior police officers and intelligence personnel in the JIT.

Earlier, during a press conference with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the JIT should be made up of senior officers for a credible and transparent investigation into the incident. . He also assured the provincial government of the center’s full assistance in the investigation.

The minister also blamed the Punjab government for the security breach which may have led to the dismissal. He also placed the responsibility for leaking the video of the assailant’s confession on the shoulders of the provincial government.

He criticized PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari for blaming senior government and military officials for the incident, without any evidence or evidence.

Blaming PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly inciting people to attack the houses of opposition leaders, Sanaullah said, “You too don’t live in heaven. If you foment violence, the inferno you ignite will also engulf you.

While confirming the threats to the life of the PTI President, the Minister added that ironclad security measures had been taken for his protection. He also advised the head of the PTI to change his action plan following the incident.

He said that on the instructions of the prime minister, he requested a report from the Punjab government, the chief secretary and the inspector general of police.

Aurangzeb advised the media and people to avoid speculation and refrain from irresponsible statements. She strongly condemned the shooting and wished a speedy recovery to Khan and other PTI leaders.

Aurangzeb said the suspect was arrested and his statement was recorded at a police station in Gujrat.

The minister also appealed to the masses not to politicize the incident and make irresponsible comments as such statements could lead to an untoward incident.

