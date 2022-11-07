After Winning Third Term, Xi Jinping Focuses on Taiwan: Report

Beijing: After securing a third term, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders’ top priority is the reunification of Taiwan, according to Di Valerio Fabbri writing in Geopolitica.info citing analysts.

Some analysts believe that Xi, who previously attached his legitimacy to reunification with Taiwan, is determined to realize this vision. While in the past Chinese leaders talked about reunification as a long-term goal, it is the number one priority on the agenda these days. China’s pursuit of Taiwan’s reunification has intensified day by day. During his speech to the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese leader warned Taiwan that he would take all necessary measures to deny Taiwan independence and push forward reunification.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese Vice Foreign Minister Tien Chung-Kwang reiterated Taiwan’s sovereignty and said peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is the responsibility of both sides and should always be taken into consideration. account. Describing the support of international organizations, Tien mentioned that EU support for Taiwan has become increasingly clear in recent years, according to the author.

After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, China’s rhetoric has reached an all-time high, visible in its increased military exercises in the strait. This decision by the Chinese government reaffirmed its ambitious plan to reunify Taiwan.

Last year, the Chinese leader signed a directive allowing “non-warfare” uses of the military, raising fears that China could use weapons to invade Taiwan under the guise of a “special military operation”.

Recently, China changed the military guard of the Eastern Theater and promoted General He Weidong, former head of the Eastern Theater Command, to the new vice chairman of the Chinese Military Commission.

This new initiative is also seen as a step towards the reunification of Taiwan. At the same time, China’s support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, while increasing pressure on Taiwan, projects greater confidence and military strength.

It is ironic that despite the international community’s heightened interest in Taiwan, there is a persistent reluctance to challenge Beijing directly. Recently, Taiwan was denied observer status for INTERPOL’s 90th General Assembly.

At a press conference, Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock said: “In 1984, the General Assembly of Interpol recognized the People’s Republic of China as a single representative of China. As such, Interpol recognizes Taiwan as part of China and since China is a member of Interpol, it cannot grant Taiwan observer status at Interpol’s general assembly.

It is not the only international body that has denied Taiwan observer status. Earlier this year, Taiwan applied to participate as an observer in the World Health Assembly (WHA), the decision-making body of the World Health Organization. However, the island nation was barred from the conference for the sixth consecutive year in 2022, as the Chinese government blocked representation from Taiwan. Meanwhile, tensions in the Taiwan Strait are at their highest level in decades as China tries to get Xi Jinping to accept Taipei, Geopolitica.info reported.

The guidelines are meant to standardize and provide the legal basis for Chinese troops to carry out missions such as disaster relief, humanitarian assistance, escort and peacekeeping, and to protect national sovereignty. , security and development interests of China. The outline aims to prevent and neutralize risks and challenges, manage emergencies, protect people and property, and safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as world peace and stability. regional. Prima facie, this set of principles suggests a diversification of PLA operational missions to non-traditional security areas, outside of its normal warfighting duties. However, this does not reduce the possibility of the no-war doctrine being used to invade Taiwan under non-traditional means, including cybersecurity and psychological means, Geopolitica.info reported.

