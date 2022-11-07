Politics
“The heat wave could have caused my downfall as Prime Minister”, jokes Boris Johnson
7 November 2022, 12:42
Boris Johnson has joked that this summer’s extreme heatwave in London could have led to his downfall as Prime Minister.
Speaking at the Cop27 global climate summit in Egypt on Monday, Mr Johnson said the UK’s 40-degree weather could have caused the “unexpected political unrest” this summer.
Mr Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister ended in July as a wave of ministers tendered their resignations in response to revelations he had about allegations of sexual misconduct by a government whip before naming it.
Speaking at the summit, Mr Johnson also denied claims his attendance at COP27 was an attempt to eclipse current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his leadership rival this time around, who had originally planned not to go to the climate summit.
Mr Johnson said: “Temperatures in London in July reached an unprecedented 40 degrees and almost unbearable by UK standards, possibly even contributing, who knows, to the unexpected political unrest we have. seen in Westminster at that time.”
Speaking at a side event at the climate summit, Mr Johnson also warned that the fight against climate change had become a “collateral victim” of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the countries challenging the goal of reducing emissions at a time of soaring energy prices.
In a swipe at Tories – including successor Liz Truss – he warned against calls to revive fracking in the UK.
Ms Truss had planned to lift the fracking ban in England, but Mr Sunak reinstated it.
“There are people who have come to the conclusion that the whole net zero project needs to be delayed, mothballed and put on ice – for example, we need to reopen coal-fired power stations and rip up the UK countryside,” he said. he declared. said.
The former prime minister said the summit in Egypt was an opportunity “to tackle this nonsense head on”.
“Yes, of course we have to use hydrocarbons during the transition period and, yes, in the UK we can do more with our own national resources,” he said.
“However, now is not the time to abandon the campaign for net zero, now is not the time to turn our backs on renewable technologies.”
Mr Johnson also played down the idea that wealthier countries should financially help developing states – the so-called “reparations” – with the transition to net zero.
He said no country, including the UK, had the “financial resources” to pay for the repairs. He called on governments to “look to the future” with technological solutions instead.
Mr Sunak initially had no intention of visiting Egypt, arguing his priority was to fix the estimated €50bn black hole in public finances ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement on November 17.
But he was forced into what opposition parties called a “screaming U-turn” after coming under fire from within his own party, as well as from environmentalists questioning his commitment to the net zero agenda.
Mr Sunak said: “The world came together in Glasgow with one last chance to create a plan that would limit global temperature rise to 1.5C. The question today is: can we mobilize the collective will to keep these promises?
“I believe we can. By delivering on the promises we made in Glasgow, we can turn our fight against climate change into a global mission for new jobs and clean growth.
“And we can leave our children a greener planet and a more prosperous future. It’s a legacy we could be proud of.
Downing Street said Mr Sunak would announce a further 65.5 million for the Clean Energy Innovation Center which awards grants to researchers and scientists in developing countries working on clean technologies – from biomass-powered refrigeration in India to lithium-ion batteries in Nigeria.
The UK is also committing 90 million for the conservation of the Congo Basin rainforest and 65 million to support indigenous and local forest communities as Mr Sunak launches a new group to monitor commitments made in Glasgow on deforestation .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/boris-johnson-heatwave-could-have-caused-my-downfall-as-pm/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “The heat wave could have caused my downfall as Prime Minister”, jokes Boris Johnson
- FSU Football: Seminoles Open as Road Favorites vs. Syracuse
- After Winning Third Term, Xi Jinping Focuses on Taiwan: Report
- Imran Khan leaves hospital
- Telugu News, Telugu Cinema News, Andhra News, Telangana News, Political News
- Prime Minister calls for collective efforts to tackle climate change issue
- Ties shine in Princeton | ties from Wisconsin
- Diesel’s FW Collection Skirt Made Twitter Uncomfortable
- BJP leaders hail SC quota order as victory for PM Modi’s social justice mission
- The rivalry between Trump and DeSantis goes public
- 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan: November 7, 2022, 11:39 – news on inform.kz
- Imran Khan to resume early election after being shot