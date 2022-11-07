“The heat wave could have caused my downfall as Prime Minister”, jokes Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said this summer’s heat wave could have contributed to his downfall.



Photo: New York Times/Getty



Boris Johnson has joked that this summer’s extreme heatwave in London could have led to his downfall as Prime Minister.

Speaking at the Cop27 global climate summit in Egypt on Monday, Mr Johnson said the UK’s 40-degree weather could have caused the “unexpected political unrest” this summer.

Mr Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister ended in July as a wave of ministers tendered their resignations in response to revelations he had about allegations of sexual misconduct by a government whip before naming it.

The Cop27 takes place in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.



Image:

Getty







Speaking at the summit, Mr Johnson also denied claims his attendance at COP27 was an attempt to eclipse current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his leadership rival this time around, who had originally planned not to go to the climate summit.

Mr Johnson said: “Temperatures in London in July reached an unprecedented 40 degrees and almost unbearable by UK standards, possibly even contributing, who knows, to the unexpected political unrest we have. seen in Westminster at that time.”

Speaking at a side event at the climate summit, Mr Johnson also warned that the fight against climate change had become a “collateral victim” of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the countries challenging the goal of reducing emissions at a time of soaring energy prices.

Mr Johnson resigned as Prime Minister in July.



Image:

Getty







In a swipe at Tories – including successor Liz Truss – he warned against calls to revive fracking in the UK.

Ms Truss had planned to lift the fracking ban in England, but Mr Sunak reinstated it.

“There are people who have come to the conclusion that the whole net zero project needs to be delayed, mothballed and put on ice – for example, we need to reopen coal-fired power stations and rip up the UK countryside,” he said. he declared. said.

The former prime minister said the summit in Egypt was an opportunity “to tackle this nonsense head on”.

“Yes, of course we have to use hydrocarbons during the transition period and, yes, in the UK we can do more with our own national resources,” he said.

“However, now is not the time to abandon the campaign for net zero, now is not the time to turn our backs on renewable technologies.”

Mr Johnson also played down the idea that wealthier countries should financially help developing states – the so-called “reparations” – with the transition to net zero.

He said no country, including the UK, had the “financial resources” to pay for the repairs. He called on governments to “look to the future” with technological solutions instead.

Mr Sunak initially had no intention of visiting Egypt, arguing his priority was to fix the estimated €50bn black hole in public finances ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement on November 17.

But he was forced into what opposition parties called a “screaming U-turn” after coming under fire from within his own party, as well as from environmentalists questioning his commitment to the net zero agenda.

Rishi Sunak at Cop27 on Monday.



Image:

Getty







Mr Sunak said: “The world came together in Glasgow with one last chance to create a plan that would limit global temperature rise to 1.5C. The question today is: can we mobilize the collective will to keep these promises?

“I believe we can. By delivering on the promises we made in Glasgow, we can turn our fight against climate change into a global mission for new jobs and clean growth.

“And we can leave our children a greener planet and a more prosperous future. It’s a legacy we could be proud of.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak would announce a further 65.5 million for the Clean Energy Innovation Center which awards grants to researchers and scientists in developing countries working on clean technologies – from biomass-powered refrigeration in India to lithium-ion batteries in Nigeria.

The UK is also committing 90 million for the conservation of the Congo Basin rainforest and 65 million to support indigenous and local forest communities as Mr Sunak launches a new group to monitor commitments made in Glasgow on deforestation .