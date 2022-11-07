COP27 begins with India pushing for fair climate finance talks, PM Modi abstains

The UN climate change summit opened in Egypt on Sunday with the inclusion of “loss and damage” financing on the official agenda and India hopes fair negotiations will follow. COP27 is scheduled for November 6-18.

Prime Minister Modi will not attend the climate summit

More than 120 heads of state and government are expected to attend the conference, including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not visit Egypt. The Indian delegation is led by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who will address heads of state at the Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on November 7-8.

Yadav will speak at the United Nations Secretary-General’s High-Level Roundtable to launch the “Executive Action Plan for Early Warnings for All”. He will also speak at an event on the Middle East Green Initiative.

For the first time since the adoption of the United Nations Climate Convention, the parties have agreed to introduce #LossAndDamage financing on the agenda of the climate conference.

India’s position on the “loss and damage” debate

Financing or a new fund to deal with loss and damage – for example the money needed to rehouse those displaced by floods – has been a long-standing request from poor and developing countries, including India. But rich countries have avoided discussions about it for more than a decade.

“With the inclusion of this item on the agenda, India will engage constructively and actively on the subject during the discussions at COP27 and hopes that fair negotiations on loss and damage will follow,” reads a blog post written by Yadav.

“India welcomes the adoption of the ‘Loss and Damage’ agenda item at COP27,” the minister said.

Loss and damage is a term used to refer to the consequences of climate change that go beyond what people can adapt to, or when options exist but a community does not have the resources to access them. or use them.

Common but differentiated responsibility: rich countries should finance adaptation

Accessing funding for these mechanisms is complex and time-consuming. Adaptation funding is grossly insufficient and funding for loss and damage has been almost negligible. Taking note of the situation, India and other countries have moved ahead with the adoption of an agenda item on loss and damage financing, the minister said.

India also expects action from rich countries on climate finance, technology transfer and building the capacity of poor and developing countries to tackle climate change.

“India believes that COP27, whose theme is ‘Together for Implementation’, should become the ‘COP for Action’ in terms of climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building.” he scale of the problem facing the world is enormous. Action cannot be delayed and therefore concrete solutions must be found and implementation must start with COP27,” Yadav said.

Set the conditions for climate finance

The 27th edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC will also see the country seek clarification on the definition of climate finance.

The lack of a definition of climate finance allows developed countries to green their finances and pass off lending as climate-related aid.

“India is very clear that the world needs a multilaterally agreed definition of climate finance. India does not recognize loans as climate finance as it pushes vulnerable countries into more debt So our focus at COP27 in our negotiations is on concessional loans and climate-specific grants,” Yadav said.

He said India espoused the power of individual action, but reiterated that those historically responsible for the climate crisis could no longer shirk their responsibilities.

“We also look forward to the introduction of new technologies and new collaborations to facilitate technology transfer,” a statement from the Union Environment Ministry quoted the minister as saying.

Union Minister @byadavbjp today inaugurated the India Pavilion at the 27th session of the UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP 27) Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

India’s “LiFE” Movement

During the talks, India will also highlight that it is one of the few countries to have achieved the 2015 climate targets set in Paris, and will emphasize climate justice and sustainable lifestyles through the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Life movement”, which means “Lifestyle for Environment”.

LiFE stands for “Lifestyle for the Environment”, a pro-people, pro-planet effort that seeks to shift the world from mindless and wasteful consumption to conscious and deliberate use of natural resources.

Yadav said India believes that climate action starts at the individual level and that Prime Minister Modi through the “LiFE movement” has provided a simple solution to the complex problem of climate change.

He said that India is convinced that climate action starts at the local and individual level and therefore designed the India pavilion with the theme “LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment”.

Yadav said the India Pavilion at COP27 will continue to remind delegates that a simple lifestyle and individual practices that are inherently sustainable can help protect Mother Earth.

Climate incongruity between the developing world and the developed world

At this year’s conference, developed countries are expected to push developing countries to further intensify their climate plans.

On the other hand, developing countries would seek to commit to the financing and technology needed to deal with climate change and the resulting disasters.

This year’s UN climate summit is being held in the shadow of Russian aggression in Ukraine and the related energy crisis that has strained countries’ abilities to urgently tackle climate change. .

COP27 will kick off in earnest on Monday with a Global Leaders Summit, where heads of state and government will deliver five-minute addresses summarizing their efforts to tackle climate change and what they expect from the conference.

(With PTI entries)