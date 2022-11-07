Jokowi Receives Peace Prize, Secretary of State: Extraordinary Honor





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of State Secretary Pratikno said that the 2022 Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize received by President Joko Widodo is an honor for all the people of Indonesia. Because, with appreciation, Jokowi He is considered a leader who spreads messages and a culture of peace. “Of course for us, for the government, for President Jokowi as well as for all the people of Indonesia, it is an extraordinary reward,” Pratikno said at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday, 07/11/2022. “It is a great honor that President Joko Widodo has been trusted as a leader who spreads a message and a culture of peace in the world,” he added. Also Read: Jokowi Earned Abu Dhabi International Peace Figure Title Pratikno said that this award will reaffirm many things related to peace that must be upheld and make a major contribution to the world. The award was presented by the Secretary General Abu Dhabi Al-Mahfouz bin Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayya Peace Forum in Jokowi when the two met at Merdeka Palace. Pratikno said this award is prestigious as it honors the name of Imam Hasan bin Ali who is the grandson of Prophet Muhammad SAW. “(This award) also strengthens the relationship between Indonesia and the UAE and at the same time encourages all of us to make the implementation of the G20 a success for peace and prosperity in the world,” Pratikno said. . Also Read: Maruf Amin Represents Jokowi to Receive Abu Dhabi Peace Forum Peace Prize Previously, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin representing Jokowi received the Al Hasan bin Ali Peace Prize from the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum (ADFP), which was presented directly by ADFP Chairman Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah in Abu Dhabi, Wednesday 2/11/2022). Ma’ruf said Jokowi’s election as the recipient of the Peace Prize was an honor for Indonesia and its people. Ma’ruf hopes that this award can strengthen Indonesia’s commitment to fulfilling the constitutional mandate to realize a world order based on eternal peace and social justice. Also Read: Prabowo: The key to Indonesia’s awakening is unity and peace “Once again, thank you and I hope that the ADFP can continue to grow and become a forum for all Muslim scholars, leaders and thinkers around the world to create a culture of peace,” he said. . Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah said Jokowi was chosen to receive the award because so far he is considered capable of keeping peace and maintaining harmony in Indonesia. “We have also already awarded this award to a number of global personalities who are entitled to receive it. The Al Hasan bin Ali Peace Prize is symbolic and even the only prize awarded in this model,” he said.

