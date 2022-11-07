Chinese exports fall for first time since 2020 as Xi Jinping persists with zero Covid





Chinese exports fell in October for the first time since the pandemic began, as the country’s zero Covid controls continued to hammer factory output and the global economy slumped. Exports fell 0.3pc in dollar terms from a year earlier, according to data from China Customs. Economists had forecast growth of 4% and the surprise drop follows a 5.7% expansion in September. The October drop is the first drop in Chinese exports since March 2020, when economies around the world began to shut down during the first wave of Covid-19. Analysts said a Covid outbreak at the world’s largest iPhone factory contributed to a massive slowdown in smartphone shipments. Apple has previously warned that customers will have to wait longer for the latest iPhone due to checks at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou. The plant is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity, according to the tech giant. Last month’s two-decade-long Communist Party Congress in Beijing also led to tougher anti-Covid measures. At the congress, President Xi Jinping renewed his commitment to using strict controls to curb the continued spread of the virus in China. The drop in exports was widespread, with only Asia showing continued robust demand. Exports to the European Union fell 9% in October, while shipments to the United States fell 12.6%. Most major export sectors are also seeing lower shipments, said Duncan Wrigley of Pantheon Macroeconomics. He suggested consumers were spending less as Christmas approached. Exports of clothing, computers, healthcare products, furniture, lighting and toys fell year-on-year, he said. Imports fell by 0.7 pc in October, against expectations of a slight increase. Analysts said the downward trend is expected to continue. The International Monetary Fund has warned that China’s zero Covid strategy has put the world’s second-largest economy on track to grow just 3.2% this year, its second-slowest annual expansion since 1977. While we think the supply problem could be quickly resolved after the current wave of Covid, a global recession still poses a major demand risk, said Xiaowen Jin, an economist at Citi. Therefore, we expect exports to also turn negative in the fourth quarter and remain sluggish in 2023. Separate data showed that China’s foreign exchange reserve war chest rose more than expected in October. Data from China’s central bank showed reserves stood at just over $3 trillion last month, an improvement of $23.5 billion from September’s total. The increase came amid a pause in the recent surge in the value of the dollar.

