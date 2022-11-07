Boris Johnson calls for the release of Alaa Abdel Fattah





Sissi seemed “open to discussion” about releasing the imprisoned activist, despite the lack of movement during the Johnson era.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on Egyptian authorities to immediately release Egyptian-British national Alaa Abdel-Fattah during his visit to COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh. Abdel Fattah entered his second day of water strike after more than 200 days of consuming just 100 calories a day in protest at his continued detention. He is one of the most prominent among the thousands of political prisoners held by Egypt. “I strongly believe he should be released and granted consular access,” Johnson said during his speech at the climate summit this morning. “I raised this issue with the Egyptian government when I was prime minister. President Sisi and I had a long conversation about it – and he seemed open to discussion.” According to the disgraced former leader, the UK “has a very good relationship with Egypt” and is “able to approach things very frankly with the Egyptians”. Johnson said President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi – who launched a massive crackdown on political dissent following a 2013 coup – has “been able to sort things out in the past”. During his tenure, Egypt continued to deny consular access to British diplomats to visit Abdel Fattah in prison, and authorities remained adamant against his release. Johnson’s comments in support of the jailed activist came shortly after new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised the jailed activist’s family that he would use the climate summit to pressure the regime. Sisi so that he frees him. Negotiating Abdel Fattah’s release will be a major first test of Sunak’s diplomatic skills, as the former chancellor has little experience in foreign policy matters. “The UK’s presence at COP27 is another opportunity to raise your brother’s case with the Egyptian leadership,” Sunak said in his letter to Sanaa Seif, Abdel Fattah’s sister. “The government is deeply committed to doing everything in its power to resolve Alaa’s case as soon as possible.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alaraby.co.uk/news/cop27-boris-johnson-calls-alaa-abdel-fattah-release The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos