Cheetahs hunt their first prey in India! All cheetahs healthy and active, PM Modi tweets





Two male cheetahs made their first hunt on Indian soil more than a month after being flown from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. They were released into a larger enclosure yesterday and killed within 24 hours while hunting a deer or spotted cheetal on Sunday evening or during weekday hours on Monday, an official told PTI. The two cheetahs were brought from Namibia in mid-September and released into Kuno National Park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. The Cheetahs – Freddie and Elton – were the first couple to be released into the larger compound on November 5 after being quarantined since September 17. Cheetahs making their first kill within 24 hours are exceeding expectations. This means the big cats are absolutely fit and concerns of these cheetahs losing all muscle strength due to the time they spend in quarantine are unfounded, The India Express quoted a senior forestry official as saying. The two cheetahs will be monitored by forest officers using satellite collars and cameras for two days, then another cheetah will be released into the larger enclosure. One of the female cheetahs named Asha is believed to be pregnant and is under constant surveillance by the Forest Department and authorities will release her anytime after November 10. Read also | Project Cheetah: What happened to Indian cheetahs 7 decades ago? Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of cheetahs entering the largest compound and walking around. Good news! I was told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs were released into a larger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. More will be released soon, PM Modi tweeted. He also informed that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adapting well. Good news! I was told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs were released into a larger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I am also happy to know that all the cheetahs are healthy, active and adapting well. pic.twitter.com/UeAGcs8YmJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2022 Indian cheetahs disappeared from the country in 1952 after the last was killed in 1947. As part of the Cheetah project, the government had transferred eight of these big cats, including five females and three males, from Namibia with the aim of reintroducing cheetahs in India. The male cheetahs are 4.5 to 5.5 years old while the five female cheetahs are between two and five years old.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/lifestyle/travel-tourism/cheetahs-hunt-their-first-prey-in-india-all-cheetahs-are-healthy-and-active-tweets-pm-modi/2781548/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos