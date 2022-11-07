Cop27 agenda – latest: Al Gore calls global dependence on fossil fuels a culture of death





UN Secretary Guterres says we are losing the fight for our lives in Cop27 opening speech Sign up for the Independent Climate email to get the latest advice on saving the planet Receive our free climate email Former US Vice President Al Gore has urged governments to stop subsidizing the culture of death as he urged more investment in renewable energy. We continue to use the thin blue shell of the atmosphere surrounding our planet as an open sewer, dumping global warming pollution into the sky where it warms the world, the climate activist said at the opening ceremony of Cop27, adding: It is a choice to continue this pattern of destructive behavior. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also struck a fatalistic tone, telling delegates on Monday that the world was on the road to climate hell with its foot on the accelerator. Addressing Cop27 on Monday, Mr Guterres, who is famously outspoken, said the world was rapidly approaching tipping points that would make climate chaos irreversible. Cop27 kicked off in the Egyptian resort town on Sunday when Britain handed over the police presidency to Egypt. Day two will see world leaders – including French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – address delegates, outlining their priorities for the summit. Key points Show last update



1667841297 Arab states are taking steps in the right direction to tackle climate change, says Egyptian PM Arab states are taking steps in the right direction to tackle climate change, says Egyptian PM Joe MiddletonNovember 7, 2022 5:14 p.m. 1667840045 VOICE: Tom Peck The planet absolutely doesn’t need Boris Johnson to try to save it He has no international reputation, and now no longer prime minister, his steps on the world stage serve no purpose beyond humiliating us all even more, writes Tom Peck. Joe MiddletonNovember 7, 2022 4:54 p.m. 1667838644 Watch: Middle East aims to be a model for tackling climate change, says Saudi Crown Prince Middle East wants to be a model to fight climate change, says Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Emily AtkinsonNovember 7, 2022 4:30 p.m. 1667837980 Cop27: $3 Billion Early Warning System for Severe Weather Launched to Reach Everyone on Earth A global early warning system for increasingly extreme and dangerous weather conditions was launched at COP27. The new Early Warnings for All initiative will reach everyone on earth and will cost about $3 billion over the next five years, according to the World Meteorological Organization, the United Nations body that leads the program. Recorded disasters are multiplying at a rapid rate and becoming more and more extreme. This year alone, there have been catastrophic floods in Pakistan and West and Central Africa, crippling drought in South Asia, and heat waves and wildfires across Europe. The US state of Florida was devastated by Hurricane Ian, weeks after Puerto Rico was hit by Fiona. Joe MiddletonNovember 7, 2022 4:19 p.m. 1667836964 Sunak hails a moment of great hope for the world’s forests The launch of a new partnership to conserve the world’s forests at COP27 marked a moment of great hope, Rishi Sunak said. The Prime Minister was addressing a forest and climate leaders event at the United Nations meeting in Egypt aimed at building on the commitment made by more than 140 countries at last year’s Cop26 summit in Glasgow to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation. Mr Sunak said the partnership would make nature and conservation a permanent feature of these cop meetings and ensure Glasgow’s historic promise is kept. This is a moment of great hope for the world’s forests. So let us build on what we have achieved and together secure this wonderful legacy for our children and many generations to come. Emily AtkinsonNovember 7, 2022 4:02 p.m. 1667836219 Tom Peck: The planet absolutely does not need Boris Johnson to save it For a moment there, two weeks ago, it really seemed like the Conservative Party was going returns like a dog to his own vomit (the vomit being Boris Johnson), and force the rest of us to eat it toowrote our political skit Tom Peck. It was therefore, at the very least, an act of great public service on the part of the penultimate Prime Minister to fly to Sharm el-Sheikh and remind us all exactly what we absolutely did not miss. Emily AtkinsonNovember 7, 2022 3:50 p.m. 1667835394 Sunak says UK remains committed to climate fund Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterated that Britain remained committed to providing the climate fund. When asked if he stood by what had been announced before, the Prime Minister told Egyptian broadcasters: Yes, we remain committed to the 11.6 billion we announced last year for the international climate finance. And in fact today…we were seeing the benefits this can bring to countries around the world, as we help countries like Kenya, for example, move to net zero. But in fact, it also brings exciting opportunities for UK businesses. It’s about involving the private sector, which is the right thing to do, but also about helping these countries make the transition to a cleaner future, creating jobs in the process. About the timeline he said: The plan was to do it over five years – now the exact pace of that still depends on getting the projects ready at the right time, but we remain committed to those plans, I’m renewing that commitment in my statement later today. Emily AtkinsonNovember 7, 2022 3:36 p.m. 1667834413 Sunak insists Johnson also attended Cop27 Rishi Sunak said it was great that Boris Johnson was also at the Cop27 summit in Egypt. The prime minister told broadcasters: Oh, it’s great that the former prime minister is here. And I think it says a lot about the UK that not only do we have the current Prime Minister here, but also a former Prime Minister here. It just demonstrates our leadership on this issue globally. And Boris was a strong advocate for building a greener future. He deserves huge credit and praise for that. And as I said, it’s a huge credit to the UK that we have not only one but also our former Prime Minister here. It is the UK at the forefront of the fight against climate change, of which we should all be proud. Emily AtkinsonNovember 7, 2022 3:20 p.m. 1667833304 Sunak and Macron greet each other in Sharm-el-Sheikh Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron embrace as they meet at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt. Very good to see you, Mr Sunak told Mr Macron during their first face-to-face meeting since entering No 10. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (PENNSYLVANIA) We have a lot to tell each other, don’t we? he added. The couple are expected to discuss the fight against small boat crossings in the English Channel as the number of arrivals on British shores continues to rise. The two sides are apparently in the process of striking another agreement aimed at preventing migrants from risking the crossing. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (PENNSYLVANIA) Emily AtkinsonNovember 7, 2022 3:01 p.m. 1667832268 There is an obligation: Nicola Sturgeon urges compensation for climate loss and damage at Cop27 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it is mandatory to provide funds to vulnerable countries suffering loss and damage from the climate crisis. The Scottish leader was addressing The Independent in Sharm el-Sheikh during the Cop27 global climate summit which started this weekend. Loss and damage refers to the irreparable devastation a country experiences due to the impact of the climate crisis. Our senior climate correspondent Louise Boyle sits with the prime minister in Sharm-el-Sheikh: Emily AtkinsonNovember 7, 2022 2:44 p.m.

