Boris Johnson tells COP27: ‘I am the spirit of Glasgow’





BORIS Johnson told COP27 he was the spirit of Glasgow.

Speaking at a side event at the climate summit in Egypt, the former prime minister warned the world of weakness in the fight against climate change. He said that despite the Glasgow agreement there was still a lot of work to be done. He said: I am the spirit of Glasgow – that’s what I do here. It’s amazing how much has changed since that last COP and to be honest how much damage has been done in just one year to our great common goal of tackling man-made climate change. It wasn’t until last November that we came together, that we defied some of the media’s darkest expectations. We showed what we can do when humanity really works for a deal. And thanks to the wisdom of the delegations, the United Nations negotiators – and I would like to pay special tribute to my old friend Alok Sharma for what he has done – we have obtained surprisingly large nationally determined contributions and we are agreed enough in Glasgow to take 4.5 billion gigatonnes of CO2 out of the atmosphere. The former Conservative leader said the war in Ukraine and uncertainty over energy security should not mean sacrificing climate-friendly policies. He specifically attacked calls to roll back the fracking ban. During his brief tenure, Liz Truss had planned to allow him in England, but Rishi Sunak dropped him again shortly after moving into No 10. There are people who have come to the conclusion that the whole net zero project needs to be delayed, mothballed and put on ice, for example, we need to reopen coal-fired power stations and smash up the UK countryside, said Mr .Johnson. He said COP27 was the time to tackle this nonsense head-on. Yes, of course we have to use hydrocarbons during the transition period and yes, in the UK we can do more with our own national resources, he said. However, now is not the time to abandon the campaign for net zero, now is not the time to turn our backs on renewable technologies. Mr Johnson was speaking at an event hosted by The New York Times. The summit itself was officially opened yesterday, with around 120 world leaders – including Rishi Sunak – attending today. At the side event, Mr Johnson denied that his attendance at the conference would eclipse the new Prime Minister’s first overseas trip. He said he was assisting in a purely supporting, infantry role.

