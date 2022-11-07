China’s Covid-Zero lockdowns are here to stay





President Xi Jinping does not want to give up Covid-zero lockdowns. Over the weekend (November 5), Chinese health authorities announced that they had no plans to ease Covid-zero restrictions. The previous week, Chinese stocks were on a winning streak as markets anticipated an end to Covid-zero lockdowns, given the disruption to economic activities and supply chains. Speaking at a conference, officials said they would steadfastly stick to the Covid-zero lockdown policy, as reported Nikkei Asia. China’s Covid-zero lockdowns have been infamous for long quarantine periods, pressure from local governments to keep cases to a bare minimum, and administrative suppression. Markets were hoping for a change in policy after Xi was crowned politically for a third term in October. However, according to the report, there has been no official confirmation of talks for changes and the restrictions will not be eased until next year, in 2023. Beyond the economic consequences of the Covid-zero lockdowns, discontent is brewing among citizens after the death of a three-year-old boy in a quarantined residential complex. Citizens also have to queue, several times a week, to obtain negative Covid tests in order to access their workplaces and other public services. Tuo Jia, an official with the National Health Commission, speaking about the boy’s death, acknowledged the problems with Covid-zero lockdowns. Furthermore, he added that local governments must balance economic resurgence with Covid controls, avoiding a one-size-fits-all approach. Chinese Covid cases continue to haunt Xi’s regime. On November 4, nearly 3,500 cases were reported, with more than 3,000 tested reporting no symptoms of the virus. In Guangzhou, for example, metro services were suspended for three days as authorities embarked on mass testing of more than 1.8 million people. Recently, ahead of the National Congress, images and videos surfaced online from Beijing calling for Xi’s impeachment, branding him a traitor and dictator for the Covid-zero lockdowns. Censors then penalized social media users, suspending accounts that shared images of the protest at will. The demonstration, however, was limited to a single fire and two handwritten banners hanging from an overpass. One of the banners, the images of which reached TwitterLily We don’t want figureheads, we want to vote, not to be a slave but a citizen’. Thousands of WeChat users shared these images on their profiles, only to find themselves permanently excluded from the platform. In early September, more than 3,200 locations in China were labeled as medium to high risk, with some Covid-19 restrictions in place. As of August 1, the number was just under 1,100. This year alone, since March 10, Shanghai has been in full or partial lockdown for 92 days, Dalian for 64, Beijing for 57, Changchun for 55, Jinan for 46, Tangshan for 34, Xuzhou for 30, Nanchang for 26, Taiyuan since 24 and Wuxi for 20. Read also :

