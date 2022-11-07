Iranian Drones, UN Grain Deal, US Eyes Midterm : NPR







Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images As the week begins, here’s a preview and roundup of the main developments from the past week. What to watch this week Expectations are mounting for a possible battle for Kherson, a Russian-occupied city in southern Ukraine. Officials in the Kremlin evacuated civilians in preparation for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive. And Ukraine will be watching the results of the US midterm elections this week, especially after some Republicans warned that the party could limit funding to Ukraine if it wins control of the House of Representatives, as expected. . Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to meet his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Erdogan insists that Sweden must meet certain conditions before it can join NATO. The United Nations General Assembly is due to discuss a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday, in which Ukraine is expected to be on the agenda. what happened last week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia energy terrorism, while attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure have left more than 4 million Ukrainians without electricity. Russia joined a UN-brokered agreement export grain safely and other agricultural products from Ukraine on November 2. Moscow had suspended its part in the deal days earlier after it said Ukraine had launched a drone attack on its Black Sea ships. The Pentagon announced $400 million in additional security assistance to UkraineNovember 4, at include 45 refurbished T-72 tanks, 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones and other vehicles, technology and training. Iran recognized for the first time supply drones to Russia months before the war in Ukraine but denied continuing to supply them, on 5 November. Zelenskyy countered that Iran was “lying” because Ukrainian forces “shoot down at least 10 Iranian drones every day”. In depth Photos: Spotlight on Ukrainian grain export inspections Ukrainian soldiers learn new skills, even on YouTube, to fight Russia. For the first time, Iran admits having sent drones to Russia. When she left Ukraine, an opera singer made way for a most precious possession. Millions of Ukrainians escaped the war. Many still cannot find enough work. Special report Russia’s war in Ukraine is changing the world: see its ripple effects around the globe. Previous developments You can read past recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more NPR coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR Ukrainian state podcast for updates throughout the day.

