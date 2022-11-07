Long live Emperor Xi





The author is Director of China Research Institute of JoongAng Ilbo and CEO of China Lab.



How long will Xi Jinping stay in power? After securing his third consecutive term as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), he is said to have held all leadership positions with his own people, ushering in the era of one-man rule, above beyond the one-party system. . Now the focus is on the length of the Xi Jinping era. In the Xis term of 15 years plus alpha, how long will that alpha last? There are three examples of Xi’s extra-long ruler. The first is Mao Zedong. Born in 1893, Mao was the number one man in China until his death in 1976. A leader who does not retire and only leaves power when he dies is an emperor. Mao was called an emperor, but he was also called a monster, because his rule came at the cost of many lives. The monstrous Emperor Mao remained in power until the age of 83. The second is Deng Xiaoping. Deng stepped down as chairman of the Military Committee in 1989, but remained a top leader until his death in 1997 at the age of 93. A serious problem of the first plenary session of the 13th CCP in 1987 was to meet in Dengs for a meeting and let Deng make the final decisions. The third is Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin was born in 1952, a year before Xi. Putin has been Russia’s most powerful man since 2000, when he was 48. Following the revision of the Constitution, Putin can run for president again in 2024. If he serves two more six-year terms, he will be in power until 2036, until he is 84 years old. Upon becoming general secretary, Xi visited Putin and told him, “You and I have so much in common. What do they have in common? It must be their obsession with power. On October 19, an article was published about Ming Pao in Hong Kong. It was an interview with Gao Zhikai, a tenured professor at Soochow University and an English translator for Deng. Gao recalled that Deng was the center of the world in 1986, because everyone wanted to meet Deng. He was 82 at the time. Gao said that in 2035, when China essentially achieves socialist modernization, Xi will be 82 years old. If Xi resolves the Taiwan issue while in office, he would become a great figure in Chinese history. So it won’t be a problem if he stays in power for another five years, Gao said. The mood-setting for Xi’s lifetime power has already begun.

