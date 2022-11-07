Boris Johnson goes down on Cop27 telling Sunak to oppose climate reparations

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to center stage on Monday with a speech at the Cop27 summit in Egypt, saying he opposes the idea of ​​reparations for historic polluters such as Britain. Brittany.

It came as current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opened the door to paying countries hit by climate damage.

The debate on compensation, or loss and damage in UN jargon, is likely to be one of the most sensitive topics at COP27.

Developing countries say losses estimated at more than $500 billion should be covered by rich countries that have caused global warming.

A minister in Mr Sunaks’ government said on Monday that Britain supported talks on the issue.

But Mr Johnson, addressing an audience at a side event in Sharm El Sheikh, said: I think this whole concept is difficult. Who designs the repairs?

Let’s look to the future, that’s what I think we should do. Rather, I prefer to see what we can do to help countries move forward now.

Mr Johnson said there was no doubt that Britain, the birthplace of the industrial revolution, had dumped huge amounts of carbon into the atmosphere.

What we can’t do, I’m afraid, is make up for it with some sort of reparation. We simply don’t have the financial resources, and no country could, he said.

What we can do is help with technology which I think will solve the problem and help build those partnerships.

Rishi Sunak is at Cop27 after initially saying he wouldn’t be attending. Bloomberg

During the side event organized by The New York Times, Mr Johnson would not be brought to criticize Mr Sunak for his initial reluctance to attend Cop27.

The PMs here; I’m glad he’s here, he said of Mr Sunak, whose resignation as Chancellor of the Exchequer in July was a key moment in Mr Johnson’s downfall.

But he took issue with some Conservative Party figures who have questioned Britain’s net zero targets due to the current energy crisis.

In a direct rebuke of his former adviser David Frost, who described wind power as a medieval technology, he said: I pointed out that oil burning is positively Paleolithic.

Mr Johnson said he himself was in Sharm el-Sheikh to uphold the legacy of the Cop26 summit, held in Britain when Mr Johnson was in power.

COP27 takes place in the shadow of war in Ukraine and a quest in Europe to replace Russian gas, which has at times involved turning to fossil fuels.

People started saying that we have all gone too far too fast and that we have been naïve and utopian in our rush to go beyond hydrocarbons, that we have inflicted unnecessary energy costs on our people, said Mr. .Johnson.

I believe here in Sharm is a time when we really need to tackle this nonsense head on.

World leaders at COP27 – in pictures

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi shake hands during the Middle East Green Initiative Summit, held on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2022 (Cop27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. APE

Mr Sunak is expected to announce on Monday a tripling of UK funding for adaptation, the UN’s term for preventing damage from global warming.

But the debate on loss and damage relating to the impacts that it is too late to prevent will also be part of the COP27 agenda, in a first victory for developing countries.

African countries, in particular, are pushing for compensation to deal with disasters that are too late to prevent.

Rich countries have always been reluctant to open up to what could be tantalizing liability claims.

But UK Business Secretary Grant Shapps, speaking on behalf of Mr Sunaks’ government on Morning TV, said Britain was open to negotiations.

We industrialized first and appreciate that the rest of the world must also be able to fend for themselves, he said.

There is a big international discussion going on; this is one of the things happening at COP27 in Egypt and we support the ongoing discussions.

Updated: November 07, 2022, 11:53 a.m.