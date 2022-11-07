While building Truth Social, Trump spoke with rivals about competing partnerships





The TRUTH Social website is seen on a mobile device with an image of former US President Donald Trump in the background in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland, February 23, 2022.

Nurphoto | Getty Images

Months after Donald Trump began building his social media platform, Truth Social, he considered jumping ship and supporting a competitor, according to an insider account.

Trump Media founders and former ‘Apprentice’ candidates Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss first met Trump over burgers and ice cream on Jan. 26, 2021, according to a daily company transaction log provided by the founder. and whistleblower Will Wilkerson weeks after Trump was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. The meeting was internally referred to as “the cheeseburger summit.”

Litinsky and Moss formally partnered with Trump through their company, United Atlantic Ventures, in February 2021 to create Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social.

On June 11, 2021, however, Litinsky and Moss privately worried about a potential “meltdown” as Trump considered backing his former aide Jason Miller’s Gettr app, CNBC has learned. As Trump weighed Gettr’s offer, he also had a call with the right-wing social platform Parler, according to the insider, which offered the ex-president a 12.5% ​​stake.

Months after the launch of the Trump Media and Truth Social project, Trump sat down with Gettr. He was offered $5 million a year for his participation and, according to Wilkerson’s daily newspaper, the co-founders of Truth Social questioned whether Trump would enter into a “side deal”.

The Washington Post first reported Trump’s conversations with Gettr on Monday. Talking did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Paler, Truth Social, Rumble, Gettr, CloutHub and MeWe apps on an iPhone 12.

Christoph Dernbach | Image Alliance | Getty Images

According to Wilkerson’s account, the question was whether Trump’s public statements would be exclusive to the Truth platform.

Trump signed an agreement with UAV dated February 2, 2021 that dictated his and the Trump Organization’s responsibilities to Trump Media and Technology Group and Truth Social. The deal also gave Trump 90% of the company’s stock.

Among those responsibilities were providing the intellectual property rights to Trump’s name, logos, images, photos, videos and likeness, a key asset in many of Trump’s business dealings. As the company sought to go public through special-purpose acquisition firm Digital World Acquisition Corp., internal documents appear to show the founders were concerned about their exclusivity with the Trump name.

According to internal emails, an amendment to the SPAC agreement attempted to change Donald Trump’s “exclusive” license to Trump Media’s product to a “non-exclusive” license.

Nelson Mullins’ attorney John Haley, who advised the Trump Media SPAC deal, called the licensing deal “a fundamental building block for the [Trump Media Group] initiative and platform,” according to an August 2021 email obtained by CNBC.

Haley said the move to a non-exclusive deal “‘removes'” Trump’s commitments to the platform and leaves DWAC with an ‘unbankable’ initiative that won’t survive.

Haley did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Wilkerson’s daily diary shows that in response to concerns, Moss and Litinsky met with attorneys for Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and the Trump Organization. The pair then held a call with Trump himself who discussed Jason Miller.

The newspaper records several delays, including one while Don Jr. hunted pheasants in England before the final deal with DWAC was brought to Mar-a-Lago on October 20, 2021.

At Mar-a-Lago, the internal diary states: “There were serious doubts that DJT wouldn’t sign, he called Jason Miller about Gettr and grilled Andy about the deal.” Trump eventually signed the deal, which has yet to be consummated.

The deal makes Trump’s messages available exclusively on Truth Social for eight hours before he can share them elsewhere, according to the Washington Post. Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, said he would reinstate Trump’s Twitter account. Trump, while praising the acquisition, said he would remain on Truth Social.

Representatives for Trump Media and DWAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

