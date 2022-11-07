Trump’s long-awaited indictment looms ahead of midterm elections





Donald Trump’s long-awaited indictment looms amid the midterm elections as both sides brace for a major post-Election Day battle if Attorney General Merrick Garland goes ahead with an unprecedented lawsuit against Donald Trump. a former president.

Republican lawmakers in the Senate and House warn they will strongly defend Trump if the Justice Department announces an indictment, which some GOP aides and strategists expect to receive in the first 60 to 90 days after the polling day.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is already warning that GOP lawmakers could use their purse power to reign in the Justice Department if prosecutors indict Trump, who he says will use the authorities use authority as a political weapon.

If Biden treats the Justice Department like partisan stormtroopers, then Congress is justified in using every tool Congress has to end this abuse of power, Cruz told The Hill in an interview when asked about the possibility of blocking the financing of the Ministry of Justice.

If a Trump impeachment comes before mid-December, funding the Justice Department would likely become political football as congressional leaders scramble to pass legislation to fund the government for the next year.

Cruz, who has published a new book, Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized the Legal System, says any impeachment of Trump would serve as further evidence that the Justice Department let partisan politics dictate its decision-making.

He believes the Justice Department will announce an indictment of Trump around the same time it announces charges against Hunter Biden, the president’s son, in a bid to show he is acting impartially.

The White House Biden wants to indict Donald Trump and they want to put every fig leaf in front of them to make him look a little less partisan, Cruz said, pointing to what he called a series of coordinated leaks to lay the groundwork for a charge.

Sensitive to Republican accusations that the Justice Department is driven by partisan politics, senior Justice Department officials have raised the possibility of appointing a special prosecutor to handle the investigations and any possible indictments of the former president.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who would become chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Investigations and Governmental Affairs Standing Subcommittee if re-elected and Republicans win control of the Senate, said the One of his top priorities would be to investigate what his spokeswoman called the corruption and politicization of federal law enforcement and our intelligence agencies.

Johnson proposed last month to create a congressional select committee similar to the Senate Church Committee created in 1975 to investigate whether the CIA was spying on anti-war protesters.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who is expected to take over as House Judiciary Committee chair if Republicans capture the House, plans to investigate the Justice Department’s search for Trumps Mar-a-Lago home for classified documents.

The Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee released a 1,000-page report on Friday detailing what they called an endemic culture of top-level irresponsibility, manipulation and abuse in the Justice Department and the FBI.

Reports circulated on Friday that Trump could announce a re-election bid as early as Nov. 14.

He would be the instant favorite in the Republican presidential primaries field and Senate GOP aides predict the party’s conservative base would quickly rally to his defense against any criminal charges brought by the Justice Department.

An early offer from Trump could also be interpreted as a wake-up call that any indictment of him as he runs for the White House would be political.

Some believe their party has a better chance of retaking the White House with a different standard bearer. But few of those Republicans are likely to support an indictment.

Former Sen. Judd Gregg (RN.H.), who served as an adviser to the leadership team of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnells (R-Ky.) during his tenure in the Senate, said the Republican reaction to an indictment against Trump would be massive. and overwhelming.

Even people like me who have no use for Donald Trump and think that he has been very unfortunate for our party and that his treatment of our electoral process has undermined our democratic process would have a hard time tolerating the indictment of a former president, he said. There would have to be compelling grounds to know of violations that created serious national security concerns. I don’t suspect that’s the case.

Gregg conceded that no one knows outside of Trump’s domestic orbit, the Justice Department and intelligence agencies what kind of damage Trump may have caused to national security by keeping classified documents in his estate, but said warned that the indictment of a former president is a complete breakdown, in my view, of the structure of our government which is based on a certain level of tolerance for political activity.

Gregg said Garland should expect a fight for his department’s funding if he indicts Trump and Republicans gain control of one or both houses of Congress.

You would have a constitutional problem of immense proportions because Congress would assert, I suppose, its right to discipline the administration or the attorney general through the purse and perhaps in other ways, he said. We don’t need that as a country.

A Republican Senate aide said GOP lawmakers are watching the Justice Department’s moves closely and that an impeachment could bolster Trump politically. Everyone rallied around him again after the Mar-a-Lago raid, the aide noted.

Democrats say Garland will face calls for his resignation if federal prosecutors decide not to prosecute Trump for holding sensitive classified documents at his estate at Mar-a-Lago, which they consider a clear violation of the law and a simple case to argue in court.

If he ultimately decides not to press charges against Trump, someone will ask him to resign, said Ray Zaccaro, a Democratic strategist and former Senate aide.

Zaccaro argued that Trump’s possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago broke the law and that the crime took place after he left office. He also noted that while no former US president has been indicted on criminal charges, it has happened in other countries.

Democratic members of the House Select Jan. 6 committee expressed frustration earlier this year over the Justice Department’s slowness to pursue contempt charges against members of Trump’s inner circle who refused to cooperate. with the panel.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) bluntly called on Garland in March to do your job after the Justice Department was slow to support the Jan. 6 committee subpoenas.

The backlash will be more intense after Election Day if Garland does not act to enforce the law banning private possession of highly classified documents, such as a document describing the Iranian missile program, which the FBI seized from Mar-a- The girlfriend.

Republicans and Democrats who expect the Justice Department to indict Trump believe it will bring charges against the former president for holding classified national security documents at Mar-a-Lago, Utah. instead of trying to prosecute him for incitement to the January 6, 2021, Attack on the Capitol.

Any prosecution of Trump related to Jan. 6 would be complicated by the fact that the Senate has already tried and acquitted Trump on similar charges during his impeachment trial last year.

Republican and Democratic aides agree that any Trump lawsuit will throw the Justice Department into a political storm and make it harder for the Biden administration to work with Republicans, who are likely to control the House if not both houses of Congress l ‘next year.

If the Department of Justice does this, it will be a maelstrom. They are obviously well aware of this, but must balance this with their duty to uphold and enforce the law. It’s pretty clear that Merrick Garland doesn’t like that, said a Democratic Senate aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Trump’s possible indictment, a sensitive topic on Capitol Hill.

The aide said it’s clear Trump broke the law, but cautioned that doesn’t necessarily mean Garland will bring an indictment.

The Wall Street Journal blames Trump for attacking arrested DeSantis Tyson Foods CFO, who allegedly fell asleep in the wrong house

If the attorney general doesn’t act, some Democrats will complain vehemently, the source said, but acknowledged that there are plenty of Democrats who recognize Garlands doesn’t have good options here because he will the subject of strong criticism. no matter what he decides to do.

Whatever happens on Tuesday will inform his decision but not make it any easier, the aide said, referring to Election Day, which will be a referendum on Biden but also Trump, whom Democrats have tried to tie to the presidential candidates. GOP in the Senate and the House.

Emily Brooks contributed to this report.

