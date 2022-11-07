Japan and China plan summit next week on sidelines of international gathering





Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in mid-November on the sidelines of an international gathering in Southeast Asia, diplomatic sources said Monday. If it happens, it would be the first summit between the political leaders of Japan and China since December 2019. The meeting would come shortly after Xi secured an unprecedented third five-year term last month as as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party. Kishida would seek to call on Xi to resolve the issues surrounding Taiwan peacefully through dialogue, amid growing fears that communist-ruled China could take military action in a bid to reunite the self-governing, democratically-ruled island, it said. the sources. The two leaders are expected to attend several upcoming international conferences, such as the Group of 20 Major Economies summit in Indonesia and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meeting in Thailand, they said. As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Japan said it would make efforts with China to build a “constructive and stable” relationship. But bilateral relations remain precarious, as Tokyo and Beijing are at odds over the Japanese-controlled and Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. Taiwan is likely to be one of the main talking points in the talks if they continue, amid growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Due to the deepening rift between China and the United States following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in early August, Xi warned against any interference from Washington or the United States. other nations on the island. In response to the visit by Pelosi, who is the third-highest ranking official in the United States, China has conducted large-scale military exercises in areas surrounding Taiwan. The drills included the use of ballistic missiles, some of which fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone to the east of the island. Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since their separation in 1949 after a civil war. China regards the island as a renegade province which it seeks to reunite with the rest of the country. In his speech to the two-decade Communist Party congress in October, Xi stressed that China “will never promise to renounce the use of force, and we reserve the possibility of taking all necessary measures” to reunite Taiwan. with the mainland. Kishida, meanwhile, expressed hope that China will avoid military conflict with Taiwan and the United States, while stressing that Japan “will affirm what needs to be affirmed” to the neighbor. Tokyo has also expressed concern over Beijing’s attempts to bolster its military and economic influence in Asia-Pacific in an attempt to counter US influence in the region. Due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, Xi has not held a summit with a Japanese prime minister, including Kishida’s predecessors Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, for about three years.

