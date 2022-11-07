Matt Gaetz calls Donald Trump ‘Big Daddy’ as ex-POTUS apologizes to him





GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz and Donald Trump exchanged kind words at the former president’s campaign rally in Florida just before the midterm elections opened.

At the event in support of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Gaetz hailed Trump as the ultimate “closest,” while giving him an affectionate nickname.

“It’s time to close this midterm election. The fight is on, and there’s no closer in American politics like Big Daddy Don,” Gaetz said, drawing cheers. of the crowd at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition in Miami on Sunday. .

Later during his headlining appearance at the ‘Save America’ rally, Trump appeared to reference the longstanding federal sex trafficking investigation involving Gaetz while apologizing ‘on behalf of the country’ amid claims that the congressman would not face charges in the ongoing probe.

The Justice Department investigated Gaetz over allegations that he had sex with a teenage girl and paid for her to travel with him, including across state lines to be sold into prostitution. Gaetz has not been charged with any crime and denies all charges against him.

Donald Trump at a campaign rally on October 9, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 26, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The two exchanged kind words before the half-terms. Getty

“The word that we can’t say, I’m not going to say, but he went through stuff related to that and it was terrible the way he was treated,” Trump said.

“He’s so tough, so strong, and everyone stuck with him. He’s smart and he loves this state and this country. Matt Gaetz, a great man.

“We apologize to you on behalf of the country, we all do, because what you’ve been through is just terrible and so unnecessary,” Trump added.

Although there was no official announcement that Gaetz would not be charged in the criminal investigation, The Washington Post reported in September that prosecutors advised against such a move.

Prosecutors have reportedly suggested to the Justice Department that Gaetz not face charges in the sex trafficking investigation due to concerns about the credibility of two key witnesses.

Unnamed senior DoJ officials told the Post that it’s rare for the federal department to reject such recommendations from career prosecutors, meaning charges against Gaetz are highly unlikely.

In October, NBC also reported that the Gaetz investigation appeared to have bogged down over the credibility of two key witnesses.

Joel Greenberg, a longtime associate of Gaetz, pleaded guilty to six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child — believed to be the same 17-year-old girl at the center of the Gaetz investigation — in May 2021.

Prosecutors dismissed 27 other charges that Greenberg faced in exchange for his cooperation in other sex trafficking investigations.

Gaetz’s former girlfriend was also granted immunity from federal prosecution in exchange for her testimony in the Gaetz investigation.

“At the federal level, I could never imagine pursuing a case where you have a documented liar like Greenberg and this other person as your primary witnesses,” Richard Hornsby, attorney for former state Rep. Chris Dorworth, who was subpoenaed in the case, told NBC.

Gaetz has been contacted for further comment.

