Boris Johnson puts pressure on Rishi Sunak at climate conference





Boris Johnson has lobbied Rishi Sunak over the UK’s climate change commitments. The former prime minister made an appearance at the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt on Monday. Johnson joked that rising temperatures in Westminster may have contributed to his ousting. Pressing his former chancellor, Johnson told a New York Times fringe event: I think, as everyone knows, budget pressures are huge right now, but that doesn’t mean we at the UK, let’s not do much. He said the taxpayer in the developed world must do certain things but cannot do everything. He gave a speech on the environment and answered questions – just hours before Sunak addressed delegates. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Sunak initially had no plans to attend the Sharm El Sheikh conference as he battles to undo the damage wrought by Liz Truss’ mini-budget. However, shortly after Johnson announced he was leaving, the new Prime Minister turned around and confirmed his attendance. Johnson dismissed suggestions that he was trying to undermine Sunak and dodged questions about the PM’s about-face about his presence. I’m an infantryman, a spear carrier, Johnson insisted. I’m here in a purely supportive role and to remind the world of what we did in Glasgow. Johnson continued: The Prime Minister is here. I’m glad he’s here. He made a remarkable speech the other day, he is absolutely on the right track. The former prime minister said he was at the top to warn of the risk of some people becoming weak and wavering on net zero, we can’t have that. He swept away Truss and Tory MPs who supported her plan to scrap the fracking ban. Sunak quickly reinstated the ban when he was named prime minister. There are people who have come to the conclusion that the whole net zero project needs to be delayed, mothballed and put on ice, for example, we need to reopen coal-fired power stations and smash up the UK countryside, Johnson said . The backbencher said the summit in Egypt was an opportunity to tackle this nonsense head-on. Johnson said we needed to use hydrocarbons during the transition period, but now was not the time to abandon the campaign for net zero. Speaking to The Sun on the flight to Egypt, Sunak said he hoped he would meet Johnson at some point. Isn’t it great that we have a PM and a former PM at the same time at Cop? It says something special about our country, he said. Boris has been a strong advocate for building a greener future, he deserves praise and thanks for that, it’s great that he’s here. In a statement before he left, Sunak said: We need to move further and faster to switch to renewables, and I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this global movement as a superpower. clean energy.

