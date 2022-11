Goldman Sachs says China is still ‘months’ away from reopening

A People’s Liberation Army advertisement overlooks a street scene in Beijing on the day Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden hold a virtual summit, in Beijing, China November 16, 2021. Thomas Stone | Reuters Stocks in Hong Kong and China rallied at the end of a volatile week last week, driven by speculation that Beijing may soon ease its Covid-zero policy, but Goldman Sachs economists say China could still be “months away” from reopening. Over the weekend, Chinese health authoritiesreaffirmed the government’s positionto stick to its zero-tolerance policy against Covid, even as most of the world has begun to lift controls. That didn’t deter continued optimism in major Chinese markets, and the Hang Seng Tech index briefly topped 5% in morning trading in Asia on Monday. We estimate that a full reopening could send Chinese stocks up 20%… “Actual reopening is still months away as vaccination rates among the elderly remain low and case fatality rates appear high among unvaccinated people based on official Hong Kong data,” Goldman economists said on Sunday. Sachs led by Hui Shan. Chinese stocks could jump 20% on reopening Goldman maintains its view that China could reopen in the second quarter of 2023. When that time comes, it will be good news for the stock market, economists at the U.S. investment bank said, noting there could be a recovery leading to the easing of measures. “We estimate that a full reopening could drive Chinese stocks up 20% based on empirical, top-down and historical sensitivity analysis,” said a separate note from economists including Kinger Lau. “Stock markets generally react more positively to local policy easing than to international reopening, with domestic cyclical and consumer sectors outperforming,” the note said. Learn more about China from CNBC Pro The Chinese government will likely stick to its zero Covid policy “until all necessary medical preparations are made,” Goldman analysts said. The Last Hong Kong government statistics show that only 60.81% of people aged 80 and over received all three doses. Separate Hong Kong government data showed that the mortality rate among unvaccinated people aged 80 and over was 14.79%, while the mortality rate of those in the same age group who received three doses was much lower at around 1 .48%. “A safe and orderly reopening is very difficult at this time,” the memo from Goldman Sachs said. CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/07/goldman-sachs-says-china-is-still-months-away-from-reopening.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos