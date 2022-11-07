Will Donald Trump announce the 2024 presidential candidacy at the Dayton rally?





Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally near Dayton International Airport today on the eve of the midterm elections.

Media outlets including Axios and The Hill are reporting that some Republican sources believe Trump may announce a 2024 presidential bid at the rally.

Hundreds of people from across the Midwest have been lining up outside since early this morning or even yesterday to get the best possible seat for the gathering of former presidents.

They cheered as law enforcement swept the area hours before the speakers took the stage. One person shouted, “We support blue.”

White Lives Matter t-shirts sold outside Trump rally in Vandalia

Silas Alton came from Newcastle, Indiana for the rally. He was one of the first in line.

I’ve been here since 6 p.m. yesterday, Alton said. I am very tired but very excited.

Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik did a live interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network on a stage in front of the line to enter. He predicted that the Republicans would win the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate race in Ohio by a bigger margin than expected and won a big round of applause from the crowd.

Food trucks and vendors are also set up in the parking lot.

Vendors sell all manner of gear, including a few people with “White Lives Matter” shirts at their stalls.

A few people wearing clothing with the Proud Boys logo handed out literature as people approached the line to enter.

The rally takes place next to local fuel supplier Wright Bros Aero. Trump is there to replace Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, who is in a close race with Democrat Tim Ryan.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who is on the ballot against former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley tomorrow, said he will also be in attendance.

Doors open at 3 p.m., keynote speakers begin at 5 p.m., and Trump speaks at 8 p.m.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member of Report for America, a national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms.

