The Israeli elections and the opportunities for Greece

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, is back in power, leading a right-wing coalition made up of his own party, Likud, and three other religious parties. With 64 majority members in the Knesset, after five election campaigns in three years, there is a clear winner and a likely chance for political stability.

After a year and a half in opposition rule of what was billed as a government of change, Netanyahu envisioned and strategized for his return to power and, more importantly, political stability. For Netanyahu, it’s a sweet victory, given his other ordeals, but more importantly, his return to power is his chance to continue to revolutionize Israel and make it the mighty country he envisions. Admittedly, in Israel, with the emotional political wrangling, too many people underestimate Netanyahu’s significant contribution to positioning Israel as a strategic regional player.

If we want to deal with the political legacy, we would have to go back to Netanyahus A Place Under the Sun and his recently published memoir, Bibi. You will find his vision there, all policies are aimed at Israel’s national strength, economy, defense, foreign policy, regional cooperation, energy resources. Everything is intended and channeled to secure Israel’s future as a Jewish homeland. In this regard, Netanyahu is one of the last political Zionists.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s return to power would very clearly promise Israel’s return to an active regional policy, given the year’s developments and his absence. During this period, in response to the interests of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the credit of President Isaac Herzogs’ initiative, the two countries unfroze their relations, resumed full diplomatic relations and embarked on the exploration of economic and defense cooperation.

It can be estimated that Netanyahu, who in the past in response to pressure from US President Barack Obama, tried to improve relations with Turkey, will strive to keep relations between the two countries on the right track but without illusions. President Erdogan himself, significantly enough, did not wait for the official election result to express his hope that relations between the two countries will continue to improve under the new Israeli government. With Netanyahu back in power, Erdogan, who knows Netanyahu, will engage with a leader of different stature, experience and perception of global and regional balance.

Under Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israeli foreign policy should be active, investing in regional relations as part of its understanding of national strength, and not just focusing on outdated paradigms. Relations with the United States will always be paramount for Israel, even if Netanyahu is expected to follow his own independent path. With Netanyahu, the official Israeli policy that relations with Greece and Cyprus, the Hellenic Triangle and Israel-Turkey will not come at each other’s expense will not be mere words. Netanyahu is committed to Hellenic cooperation as part of his strategic vision.

In his brief speech after leaving the polls on Wednesday morning, Netanyahu outlined his priorities for his government. The few words he had on Israel’s foreign policy should not be underestimated or dismissed as rhetoric. He repeated his vision of Israel’s global stature. This vision means foreign policy activism, cooperation and partnership with regional neighbours. For Greece and Israel, this is a great opportunity that could advance relations between the two countries.

If I were close to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ ears, I would advise him not to waste time in reaching out to his counterpart beyond words of congratulations and substantive discussion. It should be mentioned that the two had exchanges even when Netanyahu was out of power. A meeting of the two should already be planned.

The substance the two could and should discuss has three different baskets: political, defense and regional strategy, energy and infrastructure cooperation. There’s no time to lose. While some EU members may try to resort to critical relations with Israel again under a Netanyahu government, Greece can exert a major influence on EU policies. In defense and strategy there should be a concerted effort to improve relations, leadership involvement has proven important in the past and is again needed. Last but not least, energy: a lot has happened in the last year and a half. Already before the war in Ukraine, the developments were troubling. Now, after Israel’s maritime deal with Lebanon sponsored by the US and France, a joint strategy, possibly trilateral with Egypt, is needed to benefit both Israeli and Greek national strength. , rethinking and redefining EastMed.

As Greece itself heads towards elections, no time should be wasted.