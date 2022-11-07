Donald Trump’s Truth Social gets its first stock market shock





Donald Trump says the hell will likely pursue a third presidential race. He dropped the rather definitive hint at a rally last week. In response, shares of front company Digital World Acquisition Corp. linked to Truth Social increased significantly for the first time in months. When the market opened on Monday, the value of DWACs instantly jumped about 25%, before falling slightly.

Referring to the presidential bid, Trump said he would very, very, very likely do it again at a rally in Iowa on Nov. 3. Then two days later, while campaigning for Dr. Oz and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, he again hinted at a coming, big announcement. An official declaration of a third presidential race could come as early as November 14, according to a report by Axios.

Prior to this rapid succession of allusions to the 2024 presidential bid, DWAC and Truth Social were not doing well. DWAC was launched as a publicly traded company last year, to acquire and fund Truth and Trump-affiliated media company Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Through the acquisition, the media group and social platform would be shielded from many of the transparency and reporting disclosures needed to take a company public.

Yet shortly after news broke of the proposed merger between DWAC and TMTG, the SEC, the Department of Justice and a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York launched investigations into the deal. The investigations each focus on the timing of merger talks, relative to when the deal was announced and when Digital Worlds went public. Under federal regulations, companies are not allowed to discuss such acquisitions before an initial public offering.

Ongoing investigations put the merger on hold and blocked Truth Social from accessing funds locked up in the DWAC. In August, Digital World filed a proposal to extend the deadline for the merger agreement by one year, until September 2023. To approve such an extension, 65% of all shareholders of the company must vote yes. However, the necessary affirmative votes are apparently not there, and the deadline for the final vote has been extended six times since it was originally set, most recently on Thursday. The deferred shareholder vote is now set for November 22. If the merger extension is not successfully passed by then, DWAC will be liquidated on December 8 and the future of Truth Socials becomes uncertain.

And yet, Monday’s share jump is unlikely to be enough on its own to keep DWAC and Truth afloat. Despite Trump’s claims that his social media platform is doing better than its much larger competitors (i.e. Twitter and TikTok), Truth only has around 1.7 million unique visitors per month. month in the United States, compared to 184 million American visitors per month for Twitter, according to a report by the Washington Post.

And as Elon Musks’ chaotic takeover of Twitter continues, it’s possible that Trump will be allowed to return to his old favorite platform, further undermining the value of Truth Socials. Although Trump has said he won’t leave Truth for Twitter, there are clauses in his contract with TMTG that specifically allow the former president to post elsewhere.

In order to gain this non-exclusive leeway, Trump’s family and legal representatives should have gotten involved in preventing the 76-year-old billionaire from signing a blanket licensing agreement with the founders of Truth Social, according to the Washington Post. Yet even with the possibility of moving to greener pastures written into the official contract, Trump might feel stuck anyway.

He reportedly told his confidants that he couldn’t give up on Truth because he knew he was the only thing supporting the site. Trump doesn’t want a brand and platform so closely tied to him to fail publicly, according to the Post, which quoted people familiar with his thinking. And the DWAC stock spike proves that, on this point, Trump is probably right. The value of Truth Socials is inevitably tied to Trump’s central place in politics. If he runs for president again and becomes the main character in the US election for another 2+ years, then Truth Social might be here to stay.

