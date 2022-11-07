Boris Johnson tells Cop27 leaders not to ‘weak on net zero’





Monday 07 November 2022 11:07 Boris Johnson said today that tackling climate change ‘has been one of the biggest collateral damages’ of the Russia-Ukraine war. Boris Johnson today told world leaders that now was ‘no time to weaken on net zero’ at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt. Referring to the global energy crisis, the former prime minister said “a lot of damage has been done in just one year to our common goal of tackling man-made climate change”, but that “this Now is not the time to abandon the campaign for net zero and turn our backs on renewable energy”. Read more Sunak to elevate imprisoned British citizen to Egyptian leaders at COP27 It comes as Rishi Sunak met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this morning for the first time as prime minister. Sunak is due to deliver a speech at the climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh at 4 p.m., before returning to London this evening. He tweeted today that ‘for our children and grandchildren, we must respect Glasgow’s heritage and protect the future of the planet’. The conference comes after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine led to a global energy shortage and sent prices soaring across much of the world. Johnson told a New York Times event that the fight against climate change “has been one of the most significant collateral damages” of the Russian-Ukrainian war. In a clear rebuke to former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Johnson said: “There are people who have drawn the conclusions that the whole net-zero project needs to be delayed, mothballed, put on ice and, for example, we must reopen coal-fired power stations and fracture the hell out of the British countryside. “I believe that here in Sharm we need to tackle this nonsense head on. “Now is not the time to weaken net zero, now is the time to double down on green technology and now is the time to double down on wind power and clean, green solutions. Now is not the time to give in Putin’s energetic blackmail. Johnson led last year’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which was singled out as a key year for world leaders to renew their climate commitments after the Cop21 climate summit in Paris in 2015. The 197 participating countries agreed to “phase down” the use of coal, after an initial agreement to “phase out” fossil fuels was opposed by India and China. It was seen as a big disappointment at the time and led to Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma tearfully apologizing for not being able to broker a stronger deal. Johnson said last year’s conference was the first time “the clouds of despair momentarily parted for me to see a small glimmer of hope” on the fight against climate change. Read more Strikes another blow to the city’s struggling hotel businesses “I could see a way that we could really say that we could limit temperature growth on our planet to 1.5 degrees by the end of the century,” he said.

