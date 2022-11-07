Businessmen complain that ‘dictator’ Xi Jinping is plunging China ‘into an abyss’ – HotAir

Business leaders in China can see the writing on the wall. Last month, Xi Jinping secured his third five-year term as president, making him the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao. And like Mao, Xi is more interested in top-down control and communist ideology than market-driven prosperity. Chinese business leaders who had grown accustomed to being relatively free to make money are now faced with a vanishing leader from the billionaires who think outside the box. Some of them realize that, given Xi’s consolidation of power, it could be some time before the situation improves.

The New York Times spoke to several businessmen who are thinking of abandoning China for the west.

For China’s business elite, who have grown accustomed to the privilege and attention their success has brought, the Big Boss, as many of them refer to Mr. Xi, doesn’t care. economy or people like them. In his opening speech at the party congress, Xi mentioned security 52 times, Marxism 15 times, and markets three times… Under the leadership of this dictator, our great country is falling into an abyss, said a hardware technology official in Shenzhen. But you can’t do anything about it. It hurts me and depresses me. Despite many conversations over the years, we never talked about politics. I was surprised when he called after the party convention to talk about his political depression. He said he used to be very nationalistic, believing the Chinese to be some of the smartest and hardest-working people in the world. Now he and many of his friends spend most of their time hiking, golfing and drinking. Were too depressed to work, he said. Until a year ago, his start-up was doing so well that he planned to take it public. Then it lost much of its income, and its new recruits sat idly by when cities were locked down under zero-Covid rules. He said he had no choice but to lay off more than 100 people, sell his company and move his family to North America.

A “Beijing tech entrepreneur” told the reporter the same. Looking at the landscape of China with Xi in power for another decade or more, he is preparing to leave for Europe from the United States. If these conversations are representative of even a fraction of China’s top businessmen, the country could be experiencing a major brain drain. People who can afford to leave will do so when the alternative is to have their jobs crushed by the whims of a dictator. And that’s exactly what they’ve seen this year as Xi pursued his zero COVID policing even when it meant locking down tens of millions at once.

There was general agreement among the executives who participated in the story that Hu Jintao’s treatment was not the result of an illness.

Like many ordinary Chinese people, the executives I spoke to said they were horrified by thevideo of Hu Jintao, Mr. Xi’s predecessor as China’s top leader, was abruptly led out of the closing ceremony of the party congress. They did not accept the government’s official explanation that Mr. Hu had to leave early due to health issues. If Mr. Xi could remove his predecessor like this, several said, he could do anything to anyone.

As the BBC reported last month, the Hu Jintao years were very different, almost the opposite of the Xi leadership. directed.

The Hu years – he held the presidency between 2003 and 2013 – were seen as a period of openness to the outside world and increased tolerance for new ideas. The 2008 Beijing Olympics were a peak for international exposure. Foreign companies were setting up shop here, tourists were flocking, the internet was freer, the local media was starting to do decent journalism, and China’s global reputation was steadily improving. While some called the Hu period “wasteful,” economic growth was consistently double digits and Beijing cared about its reputation elsewhere. Xi Jinping took the country in a very different direction, with him at the “core” and unable to be challenged.

Reading this, I remember again 6-7 years ago, when the situation in Venezuela was becoming dire for very similar reasons, i.e. a communist dictator who cared more about preserving the glorious revolution with himself at the top than to see his country prosper. I wondered at the time why people were selling their valuables hoping to stay afloat for another month or two when it seemed obvious that they should use whatever means they had left to get out. Several million people have fled Venezuela since then. I wonder if they can see now that they’ve waited too long. And I wonder how many couldn’t leave at all because they waited.

All this to say that these business leaders should trust their instincts. The climate of freedom in China, whether economic or political, is only getting worse. Those who can and afford to get out themselves and their families should do so before it is too late.