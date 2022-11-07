CT gubernatorial candidates focused on their races, not Donald Trump





As Donald Trump edges closer to another presidential race, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski has the former president at arm’s length while Governor Ned Lamont unsurprisingly has no plans to bolster his campaign. .

Sarah Clark, spokeswoman for the Stefanowski campaign, declined to comment recently on whether her nominee would support a third run for president by fellow Republican Trump.

We are focused on our race and not concerned with the presidential race, Clark said. We don’t care about the 2024 election. Jake Lewis, spokesman for Lamonts’ campaign, said the Democratic governor plans to back the other guy in the presidential race, which is the Democratic candidate.

The answers come after a recent New York Times report that Trump was expected to announce a third presidential campaign, possibly as soon as next week.

Trump endorsed Stefanowski four years ago when he ran for governor, ultimately losing to Lamont. This time around, Stefanowski did not embrace the former president or his movement, choosing instead to portray himself as a typical moderate Republican. Trump did not come to Connecticut to replace Stefanowski. Instead, Trump’s focus on Connecticut candidates this cycle has focused on Leora Levy, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee opposing Senator Richard Blumenthal. Trump hosted a fundraiser for Levy at Mar-a-Lago and endorsed it on a call over the summer.

Asked about abortion rights and gun control recently, Stefanowski said he plans to enforce Connecticut’s existing laws. While he opposes vaccination mandates, he has also spoken publicly about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Lamont, a Democrat who holds a double-digit lead over Stefanowski in the polls, has never supported Trump or his Make America Great Again agenda. His campaign has tried to link Stefanowski to Trump and his policies, such as former presidents’ opposition to abortion and gun control. caution, however, and stressed that the details had not been finalized.

At a Thursday rally in Iowa, Trump teased his pending candidacy, saying he will very, very, very likely run again. He told the crowd to get ready but stopped short of an actual announcement.

Trump’s candidacy would come as the federal Department of Justice continues to investigate his handling of classified documents and actions before and during the January 6, 2020 insurrection at the United States Capitol. He also faces an investigation by Georgia prosecutors over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

A criminal tax evasion lawsuit against the Trump Organization is currently underway in New York and Trump is fighting a civil lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General alleging that he and his company manipulated real estate values ​​to obtain tax rates. more favorable loan and pay lower taxes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenwichtime.com/politics/article/Donald-Trump-could-run-for-president-but-CT-17564643.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos