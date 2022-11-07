PM Modi to visit Karnataka ahead of polls: Siddaramaiah from Congress

Siddaramaiah was talking to reporters in Belagavi. (Case)

Belagavi, Karnataka:

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Nov. 11, Congress Leader Siddaramaiah on Monday questioned Prime Minister Modi’s contributions to Karnataka and said the latter was visiting the state as elections in the Assembly were fast approaching.

Questioning his silence on allegations of corruption against the BJP government in the state, the former chief minister asked what was the use of the slogan “Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga (I will not indulge in corruption or allow nobody else to do it)?”

“Prime Minister Modi says there is a dual engine government in Karnataka, but what has he done? When there were floods, he did not come, did not hear the misfortunes of the people. Now, with the elections approaching, he is coming,” Mr Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “What did he (the Prime Minister) do about rising prices, unemployment. The politics of hate increased after he came to power. -he is doing to fulfill the promise of doubling the income of the farmers. The promises made by the BJP in Karnataka have been implemented.”

Alleging that Prime Minister Modi failed to take any action against the “40% commission allegation against the BJP government in Karnataka” despite a letter from the state contractors association demanding action, the member of the Congress asked, “So what is the slogan Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga for?”

PM Modi is due to visit the state on November 11 to attend various functions such as the inauguration of the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport, the second terminal, the unveiling of a 108ft statue of the founder of Bengaluru, Nada Prabhu Kempegowda, and the flag of Chennai. -The Mysuru ‘Vande Bharat’ train, among others.

Seeming undecided as to which constituency he would contest the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from, the opposition leader in the state assembly indicated that he could not contest from his current seat – Badami.

“There is pressure on me to protest from Badami, thousands of women there threatened to sit outside my house to pressure me, they wrote a letter. The reason why I think so much is because that, I will not be able to be present in the constituency once a week, I will not be able to meet the workers on a daily basis and listen to the problems and solve them, because I will have other tasks,” Mr Siddaramaiah said.

He said: “People ask me to contest, but my conscience tells me not to; I haven’t been to Badami for two months. I had planned to go tomorrow (Tuesday), but I canceled it because I have others to work on.”

There is also pressure from Kolar to contest, he said: “My son (Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah) asks me to contest from Varuna (Siddaramaiah had previously represented the seat), and Chamrajpet MLA Zmeer Ahmed Khan asks me to challenge from his… where should I challenge from, our party will decide.” Siddaramaiah made it clear that he would not challenge Chamundeshwari. As then-incumbent chief minister, he lost the 2018 polls in Chamundeshwari to JD(S)GT Deve Gowda by 36,042 votes.

He however won Badami, the other constituency from which he contested and defeated B Sriramulu (BJP) by 1,696 votes.

