‘Self-incriminating’: Legal experts warn Trump’s admission to rally could be admissible evidence





Comments by former President Donald Trump at a weekend rally about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago could be “admissible evidence” in court, legal experts say.

Trump lashed out at the FBI at a rally in Miami on Sunday over the “infamous raid on Mar-a-Lago,” which he described as “the document hoax case.”

Trump claimed the court-approved search “violated my Fourth Amendment rights” and was “something that has never been done to any other president.”

“No other president has ever done this,” he said. “Presidents leave, they take things, they take documents, they read them. No one else has ever experienced this.”

Trump has repeatedly incorrectly claimed that former presidents “took” documents with them after leaving office. The National Archives and Records Administration released a statement debunking its claim last month, explaining that the National Archives had taken custody of all presidential records and “moved these records securely to temporary facilities” before transferring them to presidential libraries. Claims that “indicate or imply that these presidential records were in the possession of former presidents or their representatives, after they left office, are false and misleading,” the statement said.

Legal experts said Trump’s comments could amount to an admission of illegality.

“Here is Trump apparently admitting to illegally taking top secret documents when he left the White House,” government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said on Twitter.

Conservative lawyer George Conway said the comments could be ‘admissible evidence’, suggesting a drinking game whenever ‘he says something self-incriminating’ at a rally.

“Keep talking. Keep confessing,” wrote national security attorney Bradley Moss, a frequent critic of Trump.

Legal experts also called out another comment from Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“All the other presidents take their documents. I’m the only one. I can’t have a document,” Trump complained at a rally in Latrobe before mistakenly suggesting that other presidents took and kept their documents. documents in unsecured facilities.

“Did Trump just admit to taking top secret documents he wasn’t supposed to have?” CREW said on Twitter.

Conway responded to the video of Trump’s comments by posting a photo of Miranda’s rights, which notes that “you have the right to remain silent.”

Trump claimed former President George HW Bush ‘took millions of documents to a bowling alley/Chinese restaurant’ with ‘no security and a broken front door’ and claimed Bill Clinton ‘took millions of documents from the White House in an old car dealership in Arkansas.”

“All of these claims by Trump are false,” CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale wrote last month, citing a statement from the National Archives confirming that the agency “has securely transferred these records to temporary facilities that NARA has leased from the General Services Administration near the locations of future presidential libraries that past presidents have built for NARA.”

“All of these temporary facilities met strict archival and security standards, and were managed and staffed exclusively by NARA employees,” the agency said.

Dale added that there was “no equivalence between Trump’s handling of presidential documents and that of his predecessors.”

“In the other cases, the presidential documents were in the possession of NARA and stored securely and professionally,” he wrote. “In Trump’s case, presidential documents found in random amateur storage at Mar-a-Lago were in his own possession, despite numerous attempts by NARA and the Justice Department to retrieve them.”

