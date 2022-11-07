Jokowi suddenly talks about Soekarno: Loyal and Not Betrayal!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) again referred to the history and the title of national hero which had been awarded to the Proclaimer of Independence, Ir Soekarno alias Bung Karno in 2012. This was stated by Jokowi after giving 5 national personalities the title of heroes. Speaking in a press release on Monday (7/11/2022), President Joko Widodo said that Bung Karno had never betrayed the nation and had fulfilled the requirements to bestow the title of heroism. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “In 1986, the government awarded the title of Proclaiming Hero to Ir. Soekarno, and in 2012, the government awarded the title of National Hero to the late Ir. Soekarno,” Jokowi said at Merdeka Palace, the presidential palace complex. from Jakarta. “This means that Ir. Soekarno has been declared to have fulfilled the conditions of being loyal and not betraying the nation and the state, a condition for conferring the title of heroism,” he explained. On this occasion, Jokowi also reaffirmed the heroic history of Bung Karno, especially with regard to MPRS Decree No. 33/MPRS/1967 regarding the removal of President Soekarno from state power. Pictured: President Joko Widodo. (Doc. Muchlis Jr – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)

President Joko Widodo. (Doc. Muchlis Jr – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Pictured: President Joko Widodo. (Doc. Muchlis Jr – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)President Joko Widodo. (Doc. Muchlis Jr – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) According to the President, MPR Decree No. 1/MPR/2003 stated that MPRS TAP No. 33/MPRS/1967 is a group of MPRS Decrees which are declared invalid and no further legal action is required, either because that it is final, has been revoked or has been implemented. . “This is proof of the state’s recognition and respect for Bung Karno’s loyalty and service to the nation and the state, both as a fighter and proclaiming independence, as well as as head of state at a time when the people of Indonesia are struggling to build the unity and sovereignty of the country,” he explained. Meanwhile, Guntur Soekarnoputra, the son of Bung Karno who represented the family, expressed his gratitude for the statement made by President Jokowi. According to him, although Bung Karno has been awarded the title of national hero, there is still a process of de-soekarnoization so far which seeks to minimize the role and presence of Bung Karno. “I think with the president’s confirmation earlier, the second volume of the de-Soekarnoization process can be removed more or less and more or less we can fight it more strongly,” Guntur said. Guntur felt that Jokowi’s statement was also an affirmation of Bung Karno’s own figure and should not be accused of being involved in the G30S/PKI. Bung Karno, he continued, was a true patriot. “Here, it is reaffirmed by the president’s explanation, it is clear that Soekarno is not a PKI and Soekarno is not a communist. Soekarno is still a true nationalist, a complete patriot”, he said. he says. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Two ‘sacred’ objects will be displayed ahead of the commemoration of the Republic of Indonesia’s Independence Day (cha/cha)



