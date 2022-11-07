China pledges more support to cash-strapped Pakistan after $9bn bailout





As Pakistan’s government tries to stabilize the country’s weak economy, China said it will continue to help the cash-strapped country stabilize its financial situation.

New Delhi

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

By India Today Web Desk: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian spoke to the media in Beijing on Monday and said, “China has done all it can to help Pakistan stabilize its financial situation. We have done it and we will continue to do so. Zhao’s statement comes days after Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said China had offered a $9 billion bailout to the cash-strapped country. Pakistan will also receive around $4 billion from Saudi Arabia as the government tries to stabilize the weak national economy. Dar also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping, when meeting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his recent visit to Beijing on Nov. 3, assured him, “Don’t worry, we won’t let you down.” . During Sharif’s visit to Beijing, Xi Jinping pledged to provide about $4 billion in sovereign loans, refinance $3.3 billion in commercial bank loans, and increase currency swaps by about 1. $45 billion. READ ALSO | Deeply concerned about safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan: Xi tells Sharif PAKISTAN’S DEBT According to a PTI report, Pakistan owes the Paris Club countries a combined sum of about $10.7 billion. The Paris Club is a group of officials from the main creditor countries whose role is to find coordinated and lasting solutions to the payment difficulties encountered by debtor countries. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan’s total non-Paris Club bilateral debt currently stands at around $27 billion, of which its Chinese debt is around $23 billion. Pakistan is currently in the midst of political turmoil after its former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the legs during a political rally in Wazirabad on November 3. Two gunmen fired a volley of bullets as he led a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government. . The leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was treated at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore and discharged on Sunday. READ ALSO | What is the logic? Imran Khan questions Pakistani military equating military official’s criticism with forces Posted on: November 7, 2022

