The national flagship project championed by Boris Johnson is sunk by Rishi Sunak





A new national flagship championed by Boris Johnson to drive trade deals in post-Brexit Britain has died after Rishi Sunak shut down the $250million state-funded scheme, The Telegraph can reveal. The two private consortia bidding for the works were informed this morning that the project was abandoned. An announcement is expected from the Ministry of Defense on Monday afternoon. It was hoped today that at least one of the final offers could now attract private financing. The move is the first major spending cut ahead of the fall statement that is expected to cut tens of billions of dollars from government spending on Thursday next week. “Sad but inevitable” A source familiar with the project told the Telegraph that the project could not be justified given the strain on the defense budget caused by the war in Ukraine: “This is sad news but it was inevitable given the war in Ukraine. The business case was there but like so many good projects it cannot be advanced at this time.” Two British companies – Harland & Wolff and Houlder Ltd – had battled to design the new ship from a long list of 19 projects. The new flagship was to be launched “in the last quarter of 2024”, entering service at the end of 2025. She would have eclipsed the Royal Yacht Britannia in volume and manpower, weighing a minimum of 11,000 tons and requiring only 70 crew. This compared to the controversial HMY Britannia – decommissioned by Tony Blair – which weighs nearly 6,000 tonnes and required 250 yachtsmen to sail. “Anything But A Vanity Project” The design work had been privately funded by the two companies. However, 2.5 million had been spent by the taxpayer who ran the project, consisting mainly of a team of Department of Defense officials. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace had been an enthusiastic supporter of the project. He told the Telegraph as recently as July last year: ‘It’s anything but a vanity project. the Olympics in 2012. Mr Wallace’s hope was that the new flagship could be like a floating embassy, ​​a place where world leaders can come together to strike trade deals that can showcase the best of British engineering, powered by ‘green technology ” the most recent. The Telegraph has been campaigning since September 2016 to replace HMY Britannia, shortly after Britain voted to leave the European Union. The Department of Defense has been approached for comment.

