Narendra Modi – Demonetization: Mitron, his six years since that terrible night
Prime Minister has yet to acknowledge this epic failure that led to the downfall of the economy, says Mallikarjun Kharge
New Delhi
Posted on 08.11.22, 03:26
On the eve of the sixth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ most significant decision of his term, Congress has pointed to the failure of demonetizations to achieve its vaunted goals.
Recalling the decision announced on November 8, 2016, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted: Demonetization was promised to liberate the country from black money. But it destroyed businesses and ruined jobs. Six years after the masterstroke, the cash available to the public is 72% higher than in 2016. The Prime Minister has still not recognized this epic failure which led to the fall of the economy.
Kharge attached a report to his tweet, which suggested that the money in circulation today is Rs 30.88 lakh crore while it was only Rs 17.97 lakh crore in November 2016. One of the stated goals of demonetization was to promote digital transactions as the government believed. too much money was in circulation. The surge in cash has clearly blown this goal of the government sending it on the path to its other goals such as fighting corruption, eliminating counterfeit money and combating the financing of terrorism.
In a nationwide address at 8 p.m. on November 8, 2016, which began with the then signing Mitron, the Prime Minister stunned the country by saying that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes were being scrapped. The decision sparked panic, creating untold problems. tied to cash and destroying countless small and medium-sized businesses. The deaths of more than 150 people were linked to the struggle to cope with the shortage of money.
Rahul Gandhi, who criticized the decision when he was then president of Congress, also tweeted on Monday: Black money did not come, only poverty came. The economy has become weaker, not cashless. Small businesses and millions of jobs were eliminated, not terrorism. The Emperor demolished India’s economy by giving the people the illusion of a better result in 50 days.
When his decision caused unprecedented chaos and misery in the country, Modi told people to give him 50 days and punish him however they wanted if demonetization turned out to be a bad decision.
Now, Modi is not claiming the success of the decision (he has rarely launched his speeches with Mitron since then) or asking people to judge him for the reckless move, roundly criticized by several domestic and foreign economists. Forecasting a drop in GDP growth, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, also an economist, said of demonetization: It is organized looting and legalized looting.
While a booming economy plunged after the Notebandi ruling, its benefits were not visible to any economist, and the Prime Minister chose not to maintain his defense of the ruling. Modi has almost forgotten about him but Congress has dutifully observed all his birthdays since 2016.
Addressing a public rally in Telangana on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said: Notebandi broke the backbone of India’s economy, followed by a faulty GST, wreaking havoc on small and medium businesses.
Rahul linked demonetization and faulty GST to rising unemployment in the country, saying: The policy of the Modi government is to sow fear in the people. Notebandi and GST caused fear. Then they exploit that fear to create hatred. These policies, like demonetization, GST, and farm laws, are not designed to benefit the poor, small entrepreneurs, or farmers. They have to help a few corporate houses. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a response to such policies.
