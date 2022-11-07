DWAC stock soars ahead of midterms, Trump set to announce





Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) jumped nearly 70% on Monday as the special-purpose acquisition company aimed at taking former President Donald Trump’s tech and social media platform public appears to benefit from news Trump will announce a another race for the White House this month.

DWAC stock soared 66.5% to 29.10 during Monday’s market trading. Shares closed at 17.48 on Friday, up 7%, on news that Trump plans to announce a bid for the White House in November.

The big move in DWAC stock on Monday also comes just a day before the midterm elections. Republicans are expected to take the US House of Representatives while the US Senate is a tossup.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Trump is preparing to announce a presidential candidacy by the end of November. DWAC shares soared late last week after SPAC delayed a sixth-time shareholder vote on approving a one-year extension to complete its merger with Trump Media and Technology Group. Trump Media is the parent of the conservative social media platform Truth Social.

The shareholders’ meeting is now set for November 22. DWAC’s deadline to complete its merger with Trump’s company was originally set for early September. However, SPAC claimed that a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the deal delayed proceedings.

Musk’s Twitter and DWAC action

DWAC stock rose on Monday after a rocky first week on Twitter with Tesla (TSLA) chief Elon Musk now officially in charge.

Musk began his time at the helm of the social media platform with massive layoffs, cutting the company’s workforce by around 50%. It has also implemented a monthly fee of $7.99 which includes blue check verification and other social media perks.

Musk signaled that people who were banned from the social media platform, including Trump, could be reinstated. It could be a fatal blow to Truth Social, but Trump said he plans to stay on his platform.

“I’m staying on Truth. I like it better, I like the way it works, I like Elon, but I’m staying on Truth,” Trump told Fox News Digital in late October.

Truth Social was launched after Twitter shut down Trump’s account following the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol. Some industry watchers say a return to Twitter could redirect much of Truth Social’s audience to the more mainstream channel.

DWAC stock is down 90% from its high of 175 on October 22, 2021, marked just after the announcement of the merger agreement with Trump.

