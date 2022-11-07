Is a great purge coming? Xi Jinping follows the example of Mao Zedong

Xi Jinping, who started a successful third term after the 20th National Congress, recently recalled the “rectification movement” of the Mao Zedong era. Xi said that socialism is exchanged for life, which is true not only in the past but also today. As a result, some analysts believe Xi could launch a major purge, which is unfortunate for the Chinese.

According People’s Daily – Chinese regime media – “From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping visited Yan’an in Shaanxi Province and Anyang in Henan.” Yan’an where the 7th CPC National Congress was held, Xi introduced the process of Mao Zedong’s rise to power through the Yan’an rectification movement.

Movement was a political movement in 1942 started by Mao to purge high-ranking political forces at the time led by Wang Ming (the 4th General Secretary of the Communist Party of China) and Bo Gu (Bo Gu – 5th General Secretary of the Communist Party of China) . This three-year campaign killed over 10,000 people and Mao’s leadership position was strengthened.

According CCP Media, Xi said that at that time, the CCP had achieved unity through the Yan’an Rectification Movement, and from there, “Mao Zedong Thought” was enshrined in the Party charter. Mao Thought said the spirit of self-reliance and resilient struggle should be preserved.

The morning of October 28Mr. Xi inspected the Red Flag Canal Memorial House in Linzhou Town, Anyang City, Henan Province. The canal was a local water conservancy project built in the 1960s. It is also the CCP’s “red educational institution.”

Xi said the Red Flag Channel is the memorial and its spirit is to remind people, especially young people, that only socialism can save China and only socialism can develop China.

It is the first time Xi has left Beijing since being re-elected as the CCP’s general secretary.

After the 20th Congress, why did Xi take the Standing Committee to visit these places? There is an analysis that the current Xi era will no longer focus on economic issues, the so-called new era today seems to be heading towards the old Mao era.

Tang Jingyuan, a news commentator living in the United States, said NTDTV that Xi’s re-election and the promotion of the Xi faction depend on control of the Party’s military, judiciary and propaganda, and Party factions disagree. Therefore, in order to deal with the opposing factions, Xi wants to follow Mao’s lead in Party rectification and Party correction.

“Tang said, ‘The so-called Party rectification corrects senior officials, and the so-called Party correction is of course a cruel struggle and a merciless attack.

Epoch Times columnist Wang He said NTDTV“Xi Jinping mentioned the ‘an’an rectification movement, which means that the CCP will maintain a period of high-pressure politics. Although at first glance it seems that the Xi faction is taking power and eliminating other factions , everyone is unhappy with him, and many people no longer want to work. Xi Jinping is aware of this situation. It is believed that Xi will use Yan’an’s correction movement to make these officials obedient and submissive.

Commentator Zhou Xiaohui wrote an article in The old times claiming that Xi’s trip to Yan’an sent a signal that he would continue to imitate Mao, or further consolidate power, expand purges within the Party, and accelerate a “left turn”. This is a bad omen for the people. It is conceivable that the Chinese will face a worse situation in the future.

Start a big purge? Chen Wenqing was appointed secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission

High-level staff nominations for the 20th National Congress of Deputies of China have been completed. A CCP official recently announced that Chen Wenqing, Minister of State Security, has been appointed secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission. Some experts said it was Xi’s decision to take absolute control of the new purge.

In addition to being promoted to member of the Politburo at the first plenary session of the 20th Central Committee, Chen also served as the fifth secretary of the Central Secretariat.

According to public information, the Central Secretariat is the working body of the Central Political Bureau and the Standing Committee of the Central Secretariat. The Political and Legal Affairs Commission is the highest security organ of the CCP, including public security systems, courts, prosecutors, national security, justice and other systems, also known as the “knife handle” of the PCC to maintain stability.

News commentator Yue Shan said the promotion of Chen and Wang Xiaohong not only strengthens Xi’s control over the “knife handle” function, or the political and legal system, but also sends a signal that “the agent runs the country”.

Yue said NTDTV on October 29 that the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission was the coordinator of the CCP’s various internal “stability maintenance units.” Now Chen, the head of the Ministry of State Security promoted to member of the Politburo as secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission shows that the nature of this body has changed.

Yue believes that the CCP’s national security involves spying on overseas activities and controlling people at home. In the next step, Xi will use the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission to expand and strengthen the administration of the country by special agents. On the one hand, the working function of the commission will be related to foreign affairs, and on the other hand, it will maintain internal stability to the utmost. However, these two functions are characterized by national security covert operations, but are in fact part of national terrorism.

The South China Morning Post previously reported that by promoting Chen and Wang to minister of public security, Xi underscored the Party’s concern for national security issues.

The newspaper quotes Wu Muluan, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, as saying that the promotion of two subordinate officials responsible for political and security affairs shows that Xi attaches great importance to maintaining stability”. and prevent the overthrow of the regime.

John P. Burns, a retired professor emeritus from the Department of Public Administration at the University of Hong Kong, said that since the two were promoted, it seems the CCP does not feel secure both domestically than international.