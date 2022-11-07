If it is proven that Imran Khan was shot four times, I will leave politics forever: Minister Pak: The Tribune India





PTI

Islamabad, November 7

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday demanded a “fair medical check” from Imran Khan to verify whether the former prime minister was shot four times in the leg in a failed assassination attempt.

“If it is proven that he was shot four times, I will leave politics forever,” he told reporters here.

Sanaullah, a veteran Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) politician, has demanded a “fair medical check” from the ousted prime minister, who has alleged that the current Pakistani government plotted to assassinate him.

“I was hit by 4 bullets,” Khan, 70, said in his address to the nation from a hospital in Lahore on November 4, a day after he was shot at a rally in Punjab province.

Khan suffered a broken right leg from stray bullet wounds, Dr Faisal Sultan, who treated him, told reporters. Sultan showed x-rays showing Khan’s fractured right leg and bullet fragments lodged in both sides of his thigh.

Without providing evidence, Khan accused Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer, a senior intelligence official, of plotting to kill him.

Prime Minister Sharif, Sanaullah and the Pakistani military rejected Khan’s claims.

Sanaullah also told reporters that the government was ready to participate in the investigations into the attack on Khan, the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

He said the federal government was ready to confront the PTI marchers in Islamabad.

He accused the PTI-led government of Punjab of facilitating the protests, adding that provincial authorities were inciting a group of people to protest.

“PTI has already lost a lot of time […] It’s too late for a long walk now. But whenever they come, we are prepared for it. Sanaullah also said that the reason the PTI leader appointed the three people was to create anarchy in the country, adding that using the judiciary or the military for political purposes was “devastating for the country”.

Khan’s march on the capital, demanding new elections, was suspended after last week’s shooting but is due to resume on Thursday.

Khan, ousted from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April, said he would not join until he recovered from his injuries.

The government has rejected Khan’s request for new elections, which are not scheduled until after August next year.

Political unrest in Pakistan comes as it reels from the economic crisis and the effects of devastating floods.

