Pakistani Imran Khan says three bullets were fired from his right leg

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said three bullets were fired from his right leg in the shooting that injured him last week.

Khan survived the shooting at a political rally in Gujranwala on Thursday, an incident his party described as an assassination attempt.

In an interview with Becky Anderson on CNN on Monday, Khan said: They took three bullets out of my right leg. The left had shrapnel which they left inside.

Khan said his bone had been damaged and his leg was in plaster, adding that it would take him four to six weeks to return to normal activity.

Speaking from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, Khan said he had information from intelligence agencies that the shooting which injured him last week was taking place.

When asked by Anderson on Monday what information he was given about the incident and by whom, Khan replied: Remember, three and a half years I was in power. I have links with the intelligence agencies, the various agencies that operate. How did I get the information? Within intelligence agencies. Why? Because most people are appalled by what is happening in this country.

Last week, Pakistan’s intelligence agency said it had communicated the threat against Khan ahead of the rally. The organization had already sensitized the federal government to the threat hanging over the former prime minister, who had communicated it to the provincial government of Punjab, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) said in a statement.

The ISI also said Khans’ security was under the authority of the Punjab provincial government, which is led by the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Last Friday, Khan blamed establishment figures for a plot to kill him, a claim vigorously denied by government and security officials.

As events unfolded, they are in this speech. How would that happen, how in the name of blasphemy a religious fanatic would kill me and they would blame him. This is all in my speech that I broadcast on TV on social media, he said in reference to a speech he gave on September 24, in which he said he explained how the events shooting would take place.

Asked about his critics’ suggestions that blaming the current government for carrying out the attack would help Khan return to office, he replied that he needed no reason to blame that government for me to return to the power, adding that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has remained popular since his ousting in April.

They tried everything to keep me away one way or another. When it didn’t happen, it was expected, he added.

One person died in Thursday’s attack which injured several others, while Khan was taken to a hospital in Lahore for treatment following the shooting. Speaking from hospital on Friday, and without providing evidence, Khan blamed Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal, who is a senior intelligence official. CNN is reaching out to the three men for comment.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting last week denied Khan’s allegations against Sharif and Sanaullah at a press conference.

The Pakistani military has also hit back at Khans’ claims, calling them baseless, irresponsible, absolutely unacceptable and unwarranted. In a statement late Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) called Khan’s accusations against army and military officials highly regrettable and strongly condemned.

The Pakistan Army prides itself on being a highly professional and well-disciplined organization with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system applicable to all unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel, the statement said.

However, if the honor, security and prestige of its soldiers are tarnished by vested interests through frivolous allegations, the institution will jealously guard its officers and soldiers no matter what, he continued. .

CNN reported earlier Monday that Khan wrote a letter to Pakistani President Arif Alvi saying that since the Khans government was removed from office in April, his party has faced an ever-increasing scale of false allegations, harassment , arrests and torture in detention.

The letter, obtained by CNN from a source close to the former prime minister, is dated November 6, three days after Khan survived the shooting.

